Eastern Brown tops Lady Panther j-v team

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team had a non-conference game with Eastern Brown in the Panther Pit Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The Lady Warriors won the game, 27-20.

Magarah Bloom was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with nine points.

Libby Aleshire scored eight for Miami Trace.

Aleshire led Miami Trace with eight rebounds and Bloom had seven.

Izzy Barber led Eastern Brown with six points. Bailey Dotson scored five.

Miami Trace, now 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, will play at Washington High School Saturday at 3 p.m.

It is the first of four games between the Fayette County rivals just three days before Christmas.

The j-v boys will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:30 p.m. (start times for the second, third and fourth games Saturday are approximate).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 1 7 6 6 — 20

EB 4 8 9 6 — 27

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 0-1-1; Sidney Payton 0-2-2; Mararah Bloom 4-1-9; Libby Aleshire 2-4-8; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Addy Little 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0. TOTALS — 6-8-20. Free throw shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 6 of 33 for 18 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 6. Rebounds: 26 (10 offensive). Turnovers: 19. Assists: 5. Steals: 7. Fouls: 9.

EASTERN BROWN — Kalle Reynolds 0-0-0; Evelyn Fultz 0-0-0; Emma Prine 2-0-4; Caitlyn Wills 0-2-2; Allison Daniels 0-0-0; Madison Sams 0-0-0; Kirsten Bailey 1-0-2; Bailey Dotson 1 (1)-0-5; Emily Fannin 0-0-0; Izzy Barber 3-0-6; Rachel Dixon 0-0-0; Emma Brown 2-0-4; Mackenzie Gloff 1-0-2; Miranda Gloff 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (1)-2-27. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Three-point field goal: Dotson. Field goal shooting: 12 of 34 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 20. Offensive rebounds: 8.