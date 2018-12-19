Panthers capture Pioneer Baker Invit.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the Miami Trace boys bowling team traveled to Plain City to compete in the Pioneer Baker Invitational.

After a 10-game qualifying round and with a really good 234 baker game, the Panthers found themselves in the second qualifying spot.

The first best-of-three match was against Bellefontaine. The Panthers won the first two matches to knock out Bellefontaine.

Miami Trace then bowled the home team Jonathan Alder.

The Panthers won two of the three matches, which all went to the last frame, for the championship.

“This is the first baker tournament we’ve been in this season,” Amore Sr. said. “We’ll be in probably five or six of them before the season is over.

“This is normally a 10-team tournament that Jonathan Alder hosts every year,” Amore said. “We’ve bowled in it for two or three years. We made the finals one time, but we never got past the first match.

“I’m very proud of these boys,” Amore said. “Most of them work pretty hard in practice. They’re like all boys, they like to fool around once in a while and you have to get on them, but that’s normal.

“They seem to come together when they need to,” Amore said. “They dig in and work pretty hard most of the time. I’m very proud of them.”

The season is progressing well so far for the Panthers, Amore said.

“We’ve only lost one match all season,” Amore said. “We lost to Hillsboro. The boys seemed to be a little tense. They didn’t bowl that well that night. Some of them did and some of them didn’t. As a team, they didn’t bowl as well as they had been, but, that’s their only loss so far this year, to Hillsboro. We’ll get a chance to get them back when they come up here.”

———

On Thursday, Dec. 6, the Miami Trace boys bowling team traveled to Hillsboro.

Andrew Amore led the charge for the Panthers with games of 268 and 224.

Jay Caudill had a 197 game.

James Kysor bowled a 195 and Connor Collins a 184.

After all games were complete, the Panthers had sustained their first loss of the season, 2,480 to Hillsboro’s 2,526.

———

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the Miami Trace bowling team vistied Wellston to play the Vinton County Vikings.

The Panthers were led by Jay Caudill with a 214.

Mike West bowled two games of 183 and Andrew Amore was in with a 200 and a 201.

The Panthers’ top two baker games were 204 and a nice 242 as they won the match, 2,230 to 1,586.

The Miami Trace bowling team recently won the Pioneer Baker Invitational, held in Plain City and hosted by Jonathan Alder High School. Above are the team members who took part, as well as Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond and head coach Ron Amore Sr. (l-r); Hammond, Luke Everhart, Chris Evans, Jay Caudill, Mike West, Connor Collins, Andrew Amore and Amore Sr. Not pictured: James Kysor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_MT-boys-bowling-with-Pioneer-baker-trophy.jpg The Miami Trace bowling team recently won the Pioneer Baker Invitational, held in Plain City and hosted by Jonathan Alder High School. Above are the team members who took part, as well as Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond and head coach Ron Amore Sr. (l-r); Hammond, Luke Everhart, Chris Evans, Jay Caudill, Mike West, Connor Collins, Andrew Amore and Amore Sr. Not pictured: James Kysor.