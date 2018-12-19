McClain j-v boys rally past Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lions junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted long-time rivals McClain for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The Tigers used a strong fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Blue Lions, 55-51.

McClain took a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Washington was in front at the half, 30-29.

The Blue Lions outscored McClain 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 46-38 lead.

The Tigers outscored Washington 17-5 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

McClain made 20 of 35 shots from the free throw line to 8 of 14 for Washington.

Washington’s Hayden Burke and McClain’s Matt Bliss were the top scorers in the game, each with 15 points.

Mitchell Lotz and Miguel O’Flaherty each scored eight points and Rishaun Burns had seven for Washington.

Camden Closson scored 11 for McClain, Kyle Shanks had nine points and Lyle White added seven.

Washington’s j-v team will host Miami Trace Saturday.

There will be four games at Washington High School on Saturday.

The j-v girls will play first, starting at 3 p.m., followed by the j-v boys at 4:30 p.m., then the varsity girls at 6 p.m. and finally the varsity boys will take the court at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 18 16 5 — 51

Mc 14 15 9 17 — 55

WASHINGTON — Clayton Howland 0-2-2; Miguel O’Flaherty 4-0-8; Rishaun Burns 2-3-7; Karson Runk 0 (2)-0-6; Brice Cartwright 1 (1)-0-5; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-0-0; Hayden Burke 6 (1)-0-15; Mitchell Lotz 1 (1)-3-8. TOTALS — 14 (5)-8-51. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Runk, 2; Cartwright, Burke, Lotz.

McCLAIN — Camden Closson 2-7-11; Kyle Shanks 1 (2)-1-9; Lyle White 2-3-7; Braeden Bergstrom 0 (1)-0-3; Noah Reeves 2-2-6; Matt Bliss 5-5-15; Carson Spangler 1-2-4; Dakota Pollock 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (3)-20-55. Free throw shooting: 20 of 35 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Shanks, 2; Bergstrom.