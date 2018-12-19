Sports in Brief

Michael Brantley, Astros finalize $32M, 2-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros have finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, whose deal was announced Wednesday, had spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on March 15 and annual salaries of $15 million.

Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer.

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs in 143 games last season, making 134 starts in left field. He had a $12 million base salary and earned $100,000 in bonuses.

His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 homers with 97 RBIs — both career highs.

Brantley can earn award bonuses for top five in the AL MVP voting, making the All-Star ream or winning the World Series or League Championship MVP, a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger award,

___

Olympic Swimmer Missy Franklin retires, citing chronic pain

By The Associated Press

Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin is retiring from swimming at age 23, citing chronic shoulder pain that has affected her for the last 2½ years.

She announced her plans Wednesday in a letter posted on ESPN.com . Franklin’s spokeswoman says the swimmer is with her family in Colorado for the holidays and isn’t commenting further for now.

Franklin’s success and bubbly personality made her a darling of the 2012 London Olympics. At age 17, she became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport.

“It took me a long time to say the words, ‘I am retiring,’” Franklin wrote. “A long, long time. But now I’m ready. I’m ready to not be in pain every day. I’m ready to become a wife, one day a mother. I’m ready to continue growing each and every day to be the best person and role model I can be. I’m ready for the rest of my life.”

Franklin is engaged to Hayes Johnson, a former Texas swimmer.

___

Tennis governing bodies promise to address corruption issues

LONDON (AP) — Tennis’ governing bodies have promised to deliver a “timely implementation” of recommendations to tackle corruption in the sport.

An independent review of corruption in tennis was prompted after the BBC and BuzzFeed News published reports in January 2016 alleging that governing bodies ignored widespread evidence of match-fixing involving more than a dozen players.

Following the release of an interim report in April, an independent panel has published its final recommendations that include limiting the supply of official live scoring data, eliminating all sponsorship deals with gambling companies and expanding the staffing and reach of the Tennis Integrity Unit — the anti-corruption group established in 2008.

In a joint statement, the ITF, ATP, WTA and the four Grand Slam tournaments — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — said they would work to implement the recommendations, adding that “delivering a world-class anti-corruption regime for professional tennis remains a paramount priority.”

___

UNC gives hoops coach Roy Williams 8-year contract extension

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has given basketball coach Roy Williams an eight-year contract extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Williams’ deal headlined the list of 11 contracts or extensions for Tar Heels head coaches announced Wednesday by athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

He also announced a 10-year extension of the school’s contract with Nike that’s worth more than $10 million annually and a 12-year extension of its media rights deal with Learfield Communications that has an average annual guaranteed value of $12.6 million.

Williams will be nearly 78 years old when his contract expires in 2028. The Hall of Fame coach has led North Carolina to three national championships and is 432-128 in his 16th season at his alma mater.

Williams’ base salary will increase from nearly $542,000 this season to $800,000 in 2027-28, and he will receive supplemental income ranging from $1.7 million this season to $2.15 million in the final year of the deal. The school also announced the terms of his deal with Nike, which pays him $240,000 in the first year and $340,000 in the last year.

___

Little League star Mo’ne Davis to play softball at Hampton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to pitch a victory in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball.

At 13, Davis delivered her 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year .

Davis played softball, basketball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.

Hampton coach Angela Nicholson told the Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia, that Davis will play middle infielder and major in journalism and communications.

Her parents told the Philadelphia Tribune on Tuesday that she chose Hampton over five other schools because of its communications program.

___