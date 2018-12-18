Strong 2nd half lifts Jackson over MT

The Miami Trace Panthers had a very strong start to their Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit against the Jackson Ironmen Tuesday night.

Miami Trace jumped out to a 17-10 lead and played almost even with Jackson in the second quarter to take a 30-24 halftime lead.

However, Jackson came storming back in the second half to pull away for a 69-46 victory.

Jackson improves to 3-1 in the FAC, keeping pace with the Washington Blue Lions who defeated McClain Tuesday, 54-47.

Hillsboro played out of conference and defeated Fayetteville Tuesday, 47-42 and the Chillicothe Cavaliers were idle.

Miami Trace had three players score in double figures, led by junior Kyler Conn with 13 points. Junior Trevor Barker scored 12 and senior Austin Brown scored 10.

Barker hit two three-point field goals, Conn had one and sophomore Cameron Moore had the Panthers’ other three.

Brown led the Panthers in rebounding with seven. Conn led Miami Trace in assists with three.

Jackson senior Cooper Donaldson poured in 23 points for game scoring honors. He crashed the boards to lead the game with 12 rebounds. He also had three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Junior Caleb Wallis scored 15 to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

Sophomore Treylan Davis had 12 points and five rebounds for the Ironmen, who are now 5-1 on the season.

Jackson out-rebounded the Panthers, 39-28, including 16 from the offensive glass.

Jackson had 14 steals and Miami Trace was hurt by 26 turnovers to 11 for the Ironmen.

The second half went to Jackson as the Ironmen scored 23 points to nine in the third quarter to take a 47-39 lead.

The fourth quarter was taken by Jackson, 22-7 to put the final tally at 69-46.

The Panthers (0-6, 0-4) will play at Washington High School against the Blue Lions Saturday.

It will be an afternoon and evening of basketball as the two Fayette County schools will first play a j-v girls game at 3 p.m., followed by a j-v boys game, then a varsity girls game and finally the varsity boys will take the floor.

Jackson will be out of conference to take on Meigs on Friday and will play at Chillicothe Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 13 9 7 — 46

J 10 14 23 22 — 69

MIAMI TRACE — Kyler Conn 4 (1)-2-13; Trevor Barker 0 (2)-6-12; Austin Brown 5-0-10; Cameron Moore 0 (1)-1-4; Logan Rodgers 1-1-3; Dylan Bernard 1-0-2; Cody Brightman 0-2-2; Austin Mathews 0-0-0; Braden Osborne 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Gabe Arazo 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (4)-12-46. Free throw shooting: 12 of 18 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 2; Conn, Moore. Field goal shooting: 15 of 46 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 26 percent. Rebounds: 28 (7 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 3. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 26. Personal fouls: 20. Bench points: 8. Second chance points: 4. Points off turnovers: 2.

JACKSON — Cooper Donaldson 8-7-23; Caleb Wallis 4 (1)-4-15; Treylan Davis 4-4-12; Brice Graham 1 (1)-2-7; Nevan Yates 1-4-6; T.J. Burd 1-0-2; Caden Donaldson 1-0-2; Evan Spires 1-0-2; Griffen Brown 0-0-0; Braxton Hammond 0-0-0; Matt Humphreys 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (2)-21-69. Free throw shooting: 21 of 31 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Wallis, Graham. Field goal shooting: 23 of 63 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 17 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 39 (16 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 14. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 11. Personal fouls: 18. Bench points: 11. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 18.

Miami Trace sophomore Logan Rodgers puts up a shot in the low post against Jackson senior T.J. Burd during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_MT-Logan-Rodgers-vs-Jackson-12-18-2018.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Logan Rodgers puts up a shot in the low post against Jackson senior T.J. Burd during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald