Hillsboro edges Panther freshman team by 2

The Miami Trace Panthers freshman boys basketball team hosted the Hillsboro Indians for a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Hillsboro rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Panthers, 28-26.

The Indians took a 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Panthers had rallied to go in front, 16-12.

Hillsboro won the third quarter and the fourth quarter, both by tallies of 8-5 to squeak out the two-point victory.

Connor Bucher was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 17 points. He hit the Panthers’ only three-point field goal of the contest.

Gabe Campagna was next in scoring for Miami Trace with four points.

For the Indians, Ethan Parry led with 13 points. He connected for all three of Hillsboro’s three-point baskets.

Quintin Captain and Jayse Middleton both chipped in four points for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace (1-3 overall, 0-3 in the FAC) will host Jackson Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Hillsboro will host Fayetteville Tuesday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 12 5 5 — 26

H 7 5 8 8 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Bucher 6 (1)-2-17; Jadon Rowe 1-0-2; Gabe Campagna 1-2-4; Braden Morris 1-0-2; Jayden Terry 0-0-0; Wyatt Mayer 0-0-0; Cole Campbell 0-1-1. TOTALS – 9 (1)-5-26. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal; Bucher.

HILLSBORO — Chris Stout 1-1-3; Jayse Middleton 1-2-4; Ethan Parry 2 (3)-0-13; Tyler Ferrell 0-1-1; Ethan Grooms 1-0-2; Derek Whitt 0-0-0; Quintin Captain 1-2-4; Grant Miller 0-0-0; Landon Weber 0-1-1. TOTALS – 6 (3)-7-28. Free throw shooting: 7 of 11 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals; Parry, 3.