MT j-v boys beat Hillsboro, 56-32

The Miami Trace junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted the Hillsboro squad for the final time in the Panther Pit Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Miami Trace improved to 4-1 overall, 2-1 in the FAC with a 56-32 victory.

The Panthers pounced on Hillsboro, taking a 22-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The remainder of the game was much closer, but by then, the 18-point initial gap was too much for Hillsboro to overcome.

The teams traded scores in the second quarter, leveling off at 11-11 for a 33-15 Panthers halftime lead.

Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro 17-13 in the third quarter, going in front 50-28.

Braden Osborne was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers, pouring in 21 points. He hit half of his team’s four three-point field goals.

Ethan Steele scored 13 points, with one three-pointer and Hayden Hunter scored 11, sinking the remaining three-point basket.

Lawton Parry hit three threes to pace the Indians with nine points.

Coltin Hunter and Jack Roades each scored six for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace’s next game will be Tuesday in the Panther Pit against Jackson.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 22 11 17 6 — 56

H 4 11 13 4 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 4 (1)-0-11; Christian Caldwell 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-1-1; Anthony Groves 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 1-2-4; Braden Osborne 7 (2)-1-21; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Colin Farrens 2-0-4; Ethan Steele 3 (1)-4-13; John Stumbo 1-0-2. TOTALS – 18 (4)-8-56. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Osborne, 2; Hunter, Steele.

HILLSBORO — Nick Lewis 0 (1)-0-3; Jeremy Kemper 1-0-2; Coltin Hunter 2-2-6; Shane Sullivan 1-0-2; Ethan Parry 0-0-0; Jake Middleton 0-0-0; Lawton Parry 0 (3)-0-9; Jack Roades 3-0-6; Quinton Captain 0-0-0; Ethan Neal 0-0-0; Gabe Mycroft 1-2-4; Landon Weber 0-0-0. TOTALS – 8 (4)-4-32. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: L. Parry, 3; Lewis.