Lady Panther j-v basketball romps over Jackson, 38-4

The Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team hosted Jackson Saturday evening, Dec. 15 and romped to a 38-4 victory.

Magarah Bloom led the game for Miami Trace with nine points. She connected for her team’s only three-point field goal of the game.

Emma Pitstick scored eight points and Makayla Barnes had seven for Miami Trace.

Gabby Webb and Bronwyn Nelson each scored two points for Jackson.

Miami Trace (now 5-1 overall, 4-0 in the FAC) is at home Wednesday to take on Eastern Brown at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson will host Coal Grove Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will play at Washington Saturday at 3 p.m. That will be followed by the j-v boys game at 4:30, the varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:30 p.m. and then hopefully a Merry Christmas for all.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 7 13 8 — 38

J 0 0 2 2 — 4

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 1-0-2; Emma Pitstick 3-2-8; Makayla Barnes 3-1-7; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 3 (1)-0-9; Libby Aleshire 1-2-4; Mallory Pavey 2-0-4; Addy Little 1-0-2; Lilly Workman 1-0-2; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Sam Sever 0-0-0; Julianna Stevenson 0-0-0. TOTALS – 15 (1)-5-38. Free throw shooting: 5 of 18 for 28 percent. Three-point field goals: Bloom. Field goal shooting: 16 of 43 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 3. Rebounds: 14 (9 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 25. Fouls: 12.

JACKSON — Kylee Bako 0-0-0; Olivia Kennedy 0-0-0; Gabby Webb 1-0-2; Maycee Burnside 0-0-0; Lauren Elliott 0-0-0; Elizabeth Perry 0-0-0; Bronwyn Nelson 0-2-2. TOTALS – 1-2-4. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 1 of 10 for 10 percent. Turnovers: 36. Offensive rebounds: 3.