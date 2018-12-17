Lady Lion j-v team beats McClain, improves to 6-0

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team put its unbeaten record on the line with a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Saturday, Dec. 15.

Washington won the game, 27-20 to improve to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference.

Washington rallied from an 11-8 halftime deficit and jumped ahead in the third quarter, outscoring McClain, 11-1.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith and Haven McGraw shared scoring honors for Washington, each with eight points.

Corynn Chrisman scored six points for Washington.

Evelyn Vanzant was the game’s leading scorer for McClain with 12 points. Josie Crabtree was next with four points for the Lady Tigers.

Washington’s next game is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairfield High School.

McClain’s next game is Wednesday at Clinton-Massie.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 3 5 11 7 — 27

Mc 3 8 1 8 — 20

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 1-1-3; Mia Moats 0-0-0; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 1 (1)-3-8; Arianna Heath 0-0-0; Corynn Chrisman 1-4-6; Abby Tackage 1-0-2; Haven McGraw 3-2-8. TOTALS – 7 (1)-10-27. Free throw shooting: 10 of 23 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal: Tryee-Smith.

McCLAIN — Evelyn Vanzant 5-2-12; Iva Easter 0-1-1; Josie Crabtree 2-0-4; Macey McCane 0-0-0; Madi Sykes 1-0-2; Maddy Beatty 0-0-0; Reagan White 0-1-1. TOTALS – 8-4-20. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: none.