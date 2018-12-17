Lady Panthers too much for Jackson

The Jackson Ironladies visited Miami Trace High School for their (Jackson’s) final game in the Panther Pit Saturday evening, Dec. 15.

Miami Trace controlled the game from the tip to the finish with a 52-11 victory.

Miami Trace is now 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Miami Trace is now tied for second place in the conference with McClain after the Lady Tigers fell to Washington Saturday afternoon.

Jackson falls to 1-3 in the conference, in a tie for fourth place with Chillicothe.

Olivia Wolffe was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 13 points.

Gracee Stewart scored 12 points, including hitting two of Miami Trace’s four three-point baskets.

Shay McDonald had eight points for the Lady Panthers.

Katelyn Webb led Jackson in scoring with four points.

Magarah Bloom came off the Miami Trace bench to lead her team in rebounds with six.

Two Miami Trace players made their varsity debuts Saturday and three Lady Panthers scored for the first time in their varsity careers.

Sophomore Addy Little played varsity for the first time and scored two points and grabbed four rebounds.

Freshman Emma Pitstick scored her first varsity bucket and had one steal.

Sophomore Reagan Barton hit what is believed to be her first varsity bucket, a three-point field goal for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace led 23-1 at the end of the first quarter and 27-5 at the half.

The Lady Panthers outscored Jackson 21-2 in the third quarter to take a 48-7 lead.

Both teams scored four points in the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace made 21 of 53 field goal attempts for 40 percent and were 4 of 15 from three-point range for 27 percent.

Jackson made 4 of 31 shot attempts for 13 percent.

The Lady Panthers had 33 rebounds, including 15 offensive, compared with seven offensive rebounds for Jackson.

Miami Trace had 8 turnovers to 25 for Jackson.

Miami Trace (4-2 overall, 3-1 FAC) is back in action Wednesday in the Panther Pit, hosting Eastern Brown with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson (1-4 overall, 1-3 FAC) hosted Crooksville Monday and will host Coal Grove Thursday before returning to conferenece play Saturday at Chillicothe.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 23 4 21 4 — 52

J 1 4 2 4 — 11

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 5-3-13; Becca Ratliff 1-0-2; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 4-0-8; Tori Evans 0 (1)-0-3; Magarah Bloom 2-0-4; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 2 (2)-2-12; Lena Steele 1-1-3; Emma Pitstick 1-0-2; Reagan Barton 0 (1)-0-3; Addy Little 1-0-2. TOTALS — 17 (4)-6-52. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Evans, Barton. Field goal shooting: 21 of 53 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Rebounds: 33 (15 offensive). Turnovers: 8. Assists: 9. Steals: 15. Fouls: 9.

JACKSON — Katelyn Webb 1-2-4; Olivia Kennedy 0-0-0; Gabby Webb 0-0-0; Gracie Walburn 1-0-2; Emma Stroth 0-0-0; Raegan Hall 0-0-0; Maycee Burnside 0-0-0; Lauren Elliott 0-0-0; Elizabeth Perry 0-0-0; Taylor Evans 1-1-3; Bronwyn Nelson 0-0-0; Kaitlyn Kight 1-0-2. TOTALS — 4-3-11. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 4 of 31 for 13 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 14. Turnovers: 25. Offensive rebounds: 7.

Miami Trace sophomore Magarah Bloom drives to the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson in the Panther Pit Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Pictured for Jackson is senior Gracie Walburn. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Magarah-Bloom-MT-vs-Jackson-12-15-2018.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Magarah Bloom drives to the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson in the Panther Pit Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Pictured for Jackson is senior Gracie Walburn. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

MT tops Ironladies, 52-11