4th quarter lifts Indians over MT

In their final visit to the Panther Pit, the Hillsboro Indians rallied from behind to defeat the Miami Trace Panthers Friday night, 59-47.

Hillsboro had four players in double figures, led by Brad Miller with 17 points. Miller also had six rebounds.

Ethan Watson scored 15 points and had four rebounds and four steals.

Mason Swayne scored 13 points and led his team with seven rebounds.

Ryan Scott had 11 points for Hillsboro.

Sophomore Cameron Moore led the Panthers with 13 points. He also had three assists and three steals.

Junior Austin Mathews scored 10 points and had two assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Senior Austin Brown scored seven points and had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Junior Kyler Conn scored seven for the Panthers and had five rebounds.

“I think it’s been eight or nine years since we’ve beaten Miami Trace,” Hillsboro head coach Bruce Miles said. “Historically, we’ve come up here and struggled. I’m extremely pleased to get a win in this gym. This gym has a lot of history. I didn’t expect to play in here this year.

“Hats off to coach (Rob) Pittser,” Miles said. “He’s a good friend of mine and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He’s fighting over there. His kids are playing hard and he’ll get things going where they need to be.”

“We were pleased with the start,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “I thought the pressure was good to us. It enabled us to get some easy buckets early.

“I was disappointed that we gave up that 12-0 run,” Pittser said. “Then we cut it back in and it was back and forth.

“The difference in the second half, we couldn’t guard the ball in the fourth quarter,” Pittser said. “We tried to play zone, we tried to play man, we tried trapping and, for whatever reason, we just couldn’t keep the ball out of the lane and they got way too much easy stuff around the bucket and that helped them extend the lead on us.”

The Panthers had a very good start, bolting out to an 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Indians were able to get things going with a 12-0 run to go in front, 16-11.

At the end of the first quarter, Hillsboro held an 18-13 lead.

The second quarter was low scoring for both teams.

Hillsboro outscored Miami Trace, 11-7 in that frame to take a 25-24 lead into the locker room.

The Panthers won the battle in the third quarter, taking a 38-34 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter saw the Indians outscore Miami Trace, 24-9 to claim the victory.

Miami Trace (0-5, 0-3 FAC) will host Jackson Tuesday evening with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

Hillsboro (3-4, 1-2) will play out of conference against Fayetteville Tuesday.

In other FAC games Friday, Jackson defeated Washington, 62-55 in overtime and Chillicothe beat McClain, 60-51.

There is currently a four-way tie for first place in the conference with McClain, Washington, Chillicothe and Jackson all 2-1.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 11 14 9 — 47

H 18 7 10 24 — 59

MIAMI TRACE — Cameron Moore 1 (2)-5-13; Austin Mathews 2 (1)-3-10; Austin Brown 2-3-7; Kyler Conn 2-3-7; Logan Rodgers 3-0-6; Dylan Bernard 2-0-4; Gabe Arazo 0-0-0; Trevor Barker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-14-47. Free throw shooting: 14 of 24 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Moore, 2; Mathews. Field goal shooting: 15 of 45 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 17 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 30 (9 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 9. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 19. Personal fouls: 18. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 10.

HILLSBORO — Brad Miller 8-1-17; Ethan Watson 4 (1)-4-15; Mason Swayne 2 (1)-6-13; Ryan Scott 3 (1)-2-11; Gavin Temple 1-0-2; Luke Magulac 0-1-1; Reece Bloomfield 0-0-0; Jared Thompson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (3)-14-59. Free throw shooting: 14 of 23 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Watson, Swayne, Scott. Field goal shooting: 21 of 47 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 31 (8 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 11. Blocks: 0. Personal fouls: 22. Bench points: 3. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 23.

Miami Trace sophomore Dylan Bernard puts up a shot under the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit against Hillsboro Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Dylan-Bernard-No-2.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Dylan Bernard puts up a shot under the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit against Hillsboro Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald