Panthers open FAC, beat Hillsboro, 64-12

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team began defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference championship in 2017-18 when they visisted Hillsboro High School for a dual meet with the Indians Thursday, Dec. 13.

Miami Trace rolled to a convincing 64-12 victory over a Hillsboro team that contested just eight of 14 weight classes.

The match started at 126 pounds and the Panthers quickly posted three successive pins.

Storm Duffy pinned Tanner Warner in 57 seconds at 126.

At 132 pounds, Graham Carson pinned Isaac Lewis in 2:37.

Mcale Callahan pinned Bryce Stanley in 1:57.

After Dawson Wallace won for the Panthers by forfeit at 145 pounds, it set the stage for what was probably the most competitive matches of the evening.

Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau and Hillsboro’s Scott Eastes took turns being seemingly in control of the bout.

LeBeau got the pin in 2:44.

Returning State qualifier James Munro received a forfeit at 160 for the Panthers. He then spent the next several minutes getting in some running, back and forth the length of the gym, still watching the following matches and cheering on his teammates.

At 170 pounds, Miami Trace’s Dylan Arnold won a 9-1 major decision over Richard Adkins.

Hillsboro’s Justin Conn won by pin over Miami Trace’s Ashton Curtis at 182 pounds in 7:15.

Blake Roberts of Miami Trace picked up a forfeit at 195 pounds.

At 220, Miami Trace’s Luke Anders pinned Brennen Priest in 1:03.

At 285, returning State qualifier for Hillsboro, Lane Cluff, pinned Grant DeBruin in 1:38.

Miami Trace picked up two forfeit wins in the light weights, when Weston Melvin (103) and Titus Lehr (113) had no opposition from the Indians.

There was a double forfeit at 120 pounds.

“Our guys used the technique, almost perfectly, that we’ve been practicing,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “We’ve really been honing in. We only have one kid on the team that’s never wrestled before. We’ve really been able to hone in and cover a lot of technique in the first month of the season and I think that showed tonight.

“Our boys used the technique that we wanted them hitting,” Fondale said. “We brought a pretty good intensity to a very well-coached Hillsboro team.”

There was little time to enjoy the victory as the Panthers had to get home and hit the sack and get ready to travel to the Fricker’s Dual meet tournament in Defiance, Ohio.

The two-day tournament began on Friday and ends Saturday.

The Panthers will wrestle 10 different teams in dual meets over the two-day event.

“Last year up there, we faced some really heavy hitters up there,” Fondale said. “We either went 1-9 or 2-8. The reason we go up there is to wrestle some of the best kids in the state. That’s how you get better, you wrestle kids better than you or equal to you.”

Miami Trace will host Jackson Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. for another FAC match.

Mcale Callahan of Miami Trace looks up as he is about to turn his Hillsboro opponent during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Hillsboro High School Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Callahan won this match by pin.