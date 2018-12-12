MT gymnasts 4th at Worthington Invit.

The local high school gymnastics season got underway last evening as the local teams traveled to Thomas Worthington High School for an invitational competition Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Olentangy Berlin (the fourth Olentangy high school that just opened this year) took first place honors at the meet, scoring a 130.8 team score.

Tri-Valley finished second with a 129.3 team score.

Thomas Worthington scored 120.7 points and Miami Trace earned a 113 team score to complete the first meet of the season.

There are three athletes competing for Washington High School this year and one gymnast from Greeneview High School.

These girls train, travel to competitions and compete alongside the Miami Trace team, yet represent their own schools. These gymnasts competed at this invitational.

Devan Thomas, a Miami Trace junior, received sixth place on uneven bars with a 6.6 score.

Lizzy Valentine, a Greeneview sophomore, placed fifth on vault (score of 8.15) and balance beam (8.2 score) and was fourth on floor exercise (8.2).

The team will travel to the Hilliard Invitational Saturday, Dec. 15.

Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview stands in fifth place (second from right) for balance beam Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Thomas Worthington High School. Miami Trace's Maddy Southward executes a front handspring up and over the vault table during an invitational at Thomas Worthington High School Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Miami Trace's Devan Thomas "skying" high over the balance beam as she performs a switch leg leap.