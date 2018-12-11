Tigers rally past Panthers, 60-42

The McClain Tigers boys basketball team played for the final time in the Panther Pit against the Miami Trace Panthers Tuesday evening.

The Panthers held an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Tigers rallied from that deficit to outscore Miami Trace in the second and fourth quarters to post a 60-42 victory.

The Panthers were led by junior Austin Mathews with 15 points, including all three of the Panthers’ three-point field goals. Mathews also had five rebounds and two steals.

Senior Austin Brown had 11 points and led the Panthers in rebounds with nine and blocked shots with four.

The Panthers then had a quartet of players — sophomore Logan Rodgers, sophomore Cameron Moore, junior Kyler Conn and sophomore Dylan Bernard — each with four points.

Rodgers had four rebounds, Moore had three rebounds, two assists and three steals and Conn had two rebounds, three assists and a team-high four steals.

For the Tigers, senior Devin Carter was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. He hit three three-point baskets and turned in a double-double performance with 10 rebounds.

Junior Garrison Banks had 13 points for McClain, including hitting a pair of threes.

Junior Dalton Mischal had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

McClain had 13 turnovers to 24 for the Panthers. The Tigers scored 22 points off turnovers.

The Tigers were 24 of 52 from the field for 46 percent.

The Panthers hit 18 of 43 shots for 41 percent.

Miami Trace out-rebounded McClain, 25-19.

McClain (5-0 overall, 2-0 FAC) will host Chillicothe Friday night.

Miami Trace (0-4 overall, 0-2 FAC) is back in action Friday at home taking on Hillsboro.

The Indians improved to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the FAC with a 69-33 win over Jackson (2-2, 0-2) Tuesday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 6 19 6 — 42

Mc 7 17 16 20 — 60

MIAMI TRACE — Austin Mathews 3 (3)-0-15; Austin Brown 4-3-11; Logan Rodgers 2-0-4; Cameron Moore 2-0-4; Kyler Conn 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 2-0-4; Cody Brightman 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (3)-3-42. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Mathews, 3. Field goal shooting: 18 of 43 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 25 (8 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 10. Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 24. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 10.

McCLAIN — Devin Carter 10-3-23; Garrison Banks 3 (2)-1-13; Dalton Mischal 3 (1)-2-11; Bryson Badgley 0 (3)-0-9; Ethan Cockerill 2-0-4; Kobe Penwell 0-0-0; Reece Schluep 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (6)-6-60. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Badgley, 3; Banks, 2; Mischal. Field goal shooting: 24 of 52 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 19 for 31 percent. Rebounds: 19 (6 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 16. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 9. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 4. Points off turnovers: 22.

Miami Trace sophomore Cameron Moore puts up a shot over McClain junior Dalton Mischal (22) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_MT-Cameron-Moore-vs-McClain-12-11-2018.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Cameron Moore puts up a shot over McClain junior Dalton Mischal (22) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game in the Panther Pit Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.