Cavs win j-v, freshman games with Panthers

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers freshman and junior-varsity boys basketball teams played Frontier Athletic Conference games at Chillicothe High School Friday, Dec. 7.

The Cavaliers won the freshman game, 32-28 and also the junior-varsity game, 42-27.

In the freshman game, Chillicothe jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Cavaliers were in front, 21-11.

Miami Trace won the third quarter, 10-4 to set the score at 25-21.

Both teams scored seven points in the fourth quarter for the 32-28 final.

Connor Bucher led the Panthers (1-1 overall, 0-1 FAC) with 14 points. He made 8 of 10 shots from the free throw line.

Braden Morris was next for the Panthers with six points.

Michael Miller was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 17 points, including two three-point field goals.

Jaiden Cain chipped in six points for the Cavaliers.

Miami Trace’s next game is Tuesday at home against McClain at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 5 10 7 — 28

C 14 7 4 7 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Bucher 3-8-14; Garrett Smith 0-0-0; Braden Morris 3-0-6; Jayden Terry 0-2-2; Cole Campbell 1-1-3; Wesley May 0-0-0; Gabe Campagna 0-0-0; Wyatt Mayer 0-2-2; Jadon Rowe 0-1-1. TOTALS — 7-14-28. Free throw shooting: 14 of 20 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

CHILLICOTHE — C.J. Wright 0-0-0; Jaiden Cain 1 (1)-1-6; Payton Howard 1-0-2; Donavin Baker 1-1-3; Keyshawn Shepherd 0-0-0; Tylin Scales 0-0-0; Michael Miller 5 (2)-1-17; Isaac McCory 2-0-4. TOTALS — 10 (3)-3-32. Free throw shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller, 2; Cain.

———

In the junior-varsity game between the Panthers and Cavaliers on Dec. 7, Chillicothe won, 42-27.

Chillicothe took an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers held a 20-11 halftime lead.

Miami Trace won the third quarter, 10-8 to trail 28-21.

The Cavs won the fourth quarter, 14-6 for the 42-27 victory.

Ethan Steele was the leading scorer for the Panthers (2-1 overall, 0-1 FAC) with 10 points. He hit the Panthers’ lone three-point field goal.

Hayden Hunter was next for Miami Trace with seven points.

Eli Taylor was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 12 points.

Joel Barnes was also in double figures with 11 points.

Miami Trace’s next game is Tuesday at home against McClain.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 3 8 10 6 — 27

C 11 9 8 14 — 42

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 3-1-7; Christian Caldwell 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-2-2; Anthony Groves 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Braden Osborne 0-2-2; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Colin Farrens 2-0-4; Ethan Steele 3 (1)-1-10; John Stumbo 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9 (1)-6-27. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Steele.

CHILLICOTHE — Melek Martin 1-0-2; Kam Smith 2 (1)-0-7; Kaden Riffe 1-0-2; Joel Barnes 3 (1)-2-11; Devin McLaurin 1-0-2; Eli Taylor 6-0-12; Lucas Crawford 3-1-7. TOTALS — 17 (2)-3-42. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Smith, Barnes.