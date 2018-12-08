Lady Lions roll past Jackson, 76-12

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Ironladies of Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Saturday night, Dec. 8.

It was a match-up of a veteran Washington team with five returning starters versus a young Jackson team with only two players with varsity experience.

The Lady Lions won the game, 76-12.

Washington improves to 3-2 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

The Lady Lions had five players in double figures, led by junior Halli Wall with 18 points.

Senior Hannah Haithcock scored 14, junior Rayana Burns had 11, junior Shawna Conger scored 10 and senior Kassidy Hines, making her season debut coming off an injury, scored 10 points.

Haithcock led the game with nine rebounds.

Tabby Woods had five rebounds; Burns and Taylor each had five steals and Conger led with six steals. Burns and Conger each had four assists.

Gracie Walburn led Jackson with four points.

Washington led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter and 38-4 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Washington held a 65-8 lead.

“We knew what we were coming into,” Jackson head coach Matt Walburn said. “Unfortunately, our point guard (freshman Katelyn Webb) turned her ankle against Hillsboro with 34 seconds to go, so we were without her.

“I thought our effort wasn’t very good early,” Walburn said. “It’s difficult to guard a team like that. We can’t (play) man (against) them, so we had to come out and try to play zone.

“The girls never quit,” Walburn said. “They played all the way until the horn. We just have to get back to work Monday and try to get better.”

“Jackson is very young and I believe they had a few kids injured,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “And we have everyone back from last year except one girl, so, we bring a lot of experience.

“I thought my girls did extremely well tonight,” Leach said. “We had everyone score except our freshman, Aaralyne (Estep). I just felt like our effort was excellent on both ends of the floor.”

Washington had 15 assists and 30 steals.

Jackson, now 0-4 overall, 0-3 FAC, returns to Fayette County next Saturday to play Miami Trace with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions will play at McClain next Saturday with the j-v game starting at noon. The Lady Tigers are currently 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the FAC with a home game against Chillicothe coming up Wednesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 19 19 27 11 — 76

J 0 4 4 4 — 12

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-1-11; Bre Taylor 2-0-4; Kassidy Hines 4-2-10; Tabby Woods 0-3-3; Halli Wall 6 (2)-0-18; Shawna Conger 3 (1)-1-10; Maddy Jenkins 2-0-4; Hannah Haithcock 6-2-14; Abby Tackage 1-0-2; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0. TOTALS — 29 (3)-9-76. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; Conger. Field goal shooting: 32 of 67 for 48 percent. Turnovers: 4.

JACKSON — Olivia Kennedy 0-1-1; Gabby Webb 0-0-0; Gracie Walburn 2-0-4; Emma Stroth 0-0-0; Raegan Hall 0-0-0; Maycee Burnside 1-0-2; Lauren Elliott 0-1-1; Elizabeth Perry 0-0-0; Taylor Evans 0-2-2; Bronwyn Nelson 1-0-2; Kaitlyn Kight 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4-4-12. Free throw shooting: 4 of 7 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 4 of 30 for 13 percent. Turnovers: 24.

Washington junior Halli Wall puts up a shot defended by Jackson’s Taylor Evans (24) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Pictured at right for Jackson is Gracie Walburn (12). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Hall-Wall-vs-Jackson-12-8-2018.jpg Washington junior Halli Wall puts up a shot defended by Jackson’s Taylor Evans (24) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Pictured at right for Jackson is Gracie Walburn (12). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald