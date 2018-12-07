High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany Alexander 61, McArthur Vinton County 60
Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 38
Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Piketon 60
Batavia Clermont NE 78, Felicity-Franklin 49
Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 55
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Lewistown Indian Lake 33
Cambridge 64, Warsaw River View 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Day. Northridge 52
Canal Winchester 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 54
Cedarville 63, Spring. Greenon 53
Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 50
Chillicothe 67, Miami Trace 39
Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Chillicothe Unioto 50
Cin. Aiken 88, Cin. Western Hills 68
Cin. Finneytown 59, Cin. Mariemont 51
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 46
Cin. Indian Hill 40, Cin. Madeira 37
Cin. McNicholas 47, Day. Carroll 36
Cin. Moeller 89, Cin. Hughes 45
Cin. Oak Hills 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 40
Cin. Princeton 46, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cin. Riverview East 73, Cin. Hillcrest 34
Cin. Seven Hills 55, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 29
Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 41
Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 46
Cin. Winton Woods 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 51
Cols. Horizon Science 89, Cols. Cristo Rey 51
Cols. International 57, Genoa Christian 42
Cols. St. Charles 79, Cols. Ready 74
Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Cols. Watterson 41, Cols. Hartley 27
Coshocton 40, Byesville Meadowbrook 36
Day. Thurgood Marshall 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 47
Delaware Hayes 71, Hilliard Darby 47
Dover 45, Marietta 31
Dublin Coffman 73, Hilliard Davidson 57
Dublin Jerome 74, Worthington Kilbourne 58
Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31
Fairborn 56, Riverside Stebbins 55
Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 49
Franklin Furnace Green 57, Portsmouth Clay 51
Greenfield McClain 50, Jackson 48
Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Hamilton Badin 62, Kettering Alter 55
Hilliard Bradley 57, Thomas Worthington 32
Lancaster 40, Grove City 38
Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Notre Dame 38
Leesburg Fairfield 61, Manchester 39
London 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37
Mason 79, Cin. Colerain 64
McConnelsville Morgan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36
Middletown 64, Hamilton 56
Middletown Madison Senior 52, Waynesville 40
Milford Center Fairbanks 58, W. Jefferson 48
Mowrystown Whiteoak 62, Peebles 53
Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Goshen 57
New Boston Glenwood 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 75, OT
New Concord John Glenn 55, Philo 30
New Richmond 76, Batavia 60
Newark 62, New Albany 47
Oak Hill 49, Lucasville Valley 37
Pickerington Cent. 80, Pickerington N. 67
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bellefontaine 21
Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 37
Portsmouth W. 44, McDermott Scioto NW 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 81, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66
Reynoldsburg 58, Gahanna Lincoln 53
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, Lynchburg-Clay 55
S. Charleston SE 61, Jamestown Greeneview 49
S. Webster 75, Waverly 65, OT
Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, London Madison Plains 51
Spring. NE 60, Mechanicsburg 49
Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Springfield 36, Miamisburg 31
Thornville Sheridan 65, Dresden Tri-Valley 46
Trotwood-Madison 133, W. Carrollton 50
Urbana 38, Richwood N. Union 35
Vincent Warren 50, Parkersburg, W.Va. 44
W. Union 77, Fayetteville-Perry 58
Washington C.H. 67, Hillsboro 53
Westerville Cent. 57, Westerville N. 55
Westerville S. 79, Lewis Center Olentangy 69
Williamsburg 51, Bethel-Tate 50
Williamsport Westfall 70, Chillicothe Huntington 59
Xenia 58, Lebanon 51
Zanesville 48, New Philadelphia 46