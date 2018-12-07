High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany Alexander 61, McArthur Vinton County 60

Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 38

Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Piketon 60

Batavia Clermont NE 78, Felicity-Franklin 49

Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 55

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Lewistown Indian Lake 33

Cambridge 64, Warsaw River View 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Day. Northridge 52

Canal Winchester 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 54

Cedarville 63, Spring. Greenon 53

Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 50

Chillicothe 67, Miami Trace 39

Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Chillicothe Unioto 50

Cin. Aiken 88, Cin. Western Hills 68

Cin. Finneytown 59, Cin. Mariemont 51

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 46

Cin. Indian Hill 40, Cin. Madeira 37

Cin. McNicholas 47, Day. Carroll 36

Cin. Moeller 89, Cin. Hughes 45

Cin. Oak Hills 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 40

Cin. Princeton 46, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cin. Riverview East 73, Cin. Hillcrest 34

Cin. Seven Hills 55, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 29

Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 41

Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 46

Cin. Winton Woods 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 51

Cols. Horizon Science 89, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

Cols. International 57, Genoa Christian 42

Cols. St. Charles 79, Cols. Ready 74

Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Cols. Watterson 41, Cols. Hartley 27

Coshocton 40, Byesville Meadowbrook 36

Day. Thurgood Marshall 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 47

Delaware Hayes 71, Hilliard Darby 47

Dover 45, Marietta 31

Dublin Coffman 73, Hilliard Davidson 57

Dublin Jerome 74, Worthington Kilbourne 58

Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31

Fairborn 56, Riverside Stebbins 55

Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 49

Franklin Furnace Green 57, Portsmouth Clay 51

Greenfield McClain 50, Jackson 48

Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Hamilton Badin 62, Kettering Alter 55

Hilliard Bradley 57, Thomas Worthington 32

Lancaster 40, Grove City 38

Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Notre Dame 38

Leesburg Fairfield 61, Manchester 39

London 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37

Mason 79, Cin. Colerain 64

McConnelsville Morgan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36

Middletown 64, Hamilton 56

Middletown Madison Senior 52, Waynesville 40

Milford Center Fairbanks 58, W. Jefferson 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 62, Peebles 53

Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Goshen 57

New Boston Glenwood 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 75, OT

New Concord John Glenn 55, Philo 30

New Richmond 76, Batavia 60

Newark 62, New Albany 47

Oak Hill 49, Lucasville Valley 37

Pickerington Cent. 80, Pickerington N. 67

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bellefontaine 21

Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 37

Portsmouth W. 44, McDermott Scioto NW 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 81, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66

Reynoldsburg 58, Gahanna Lincoln 53

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, Lynchburg-Clay 55

S. Charleston SE 61, Jamestown Greeneview 49

S. Webster 75, Waverly 65, OT

Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, London Madison Plains 51

Spring. NE 60, Mechanicsburg 49

Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Springfield 36, Miamisburg 31

Thornville Sheridan 65, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

Trotwood-Madison 133, W. Carrollton 50

Urbana 38, Richwood N. Union 35

Vincent Warren 50, Parkersburg, W.Va. 44

W. Union 77, Fayetteville-Perry 58

Washington C.H. 67, Hillsboro 53

Westerville Cent. 57, Westerville N. 55

Westerville S. 79, Lewis Center Olentangy 69

Williamsburg 51, Bethel-Tate 50

Williamsport Westfall 70, Chillicothe Huntington 59

Xenia 58, Lebanon 51

Zanesville 48, New Philadelphia 46