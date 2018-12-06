Lady Lion j-v squad beats Chillicothe, 28-13

The Washington Lady Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Washington won the game, 28-13.

The Lady Lions led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Washington outscored Chillicothe 10-1 to take a 15-5 lead.

The Lady Cavs cut into that lead by scoring eight points in the third quarter to two for Washington.

The Lady Lions led 17-13 after three quarters.

Washington won the fourth quarter, 11-0 to post the 28-13 win.

Haven McGraw was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 10 points.

Aaralyne Estep scored nine and Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored seven points, including one three-point field goal.

Olivia Johnson led Chillicothe with seven points.

Washington’s next j-v girls game is at home Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against FAC opponent Jackson.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 10 2 11 — 28

C 4 1 8 0 — 13

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 4-1-9; Mia Moats 0-0-0; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 2 (1)-0-7; Maycee Whitt 0-0-0; Abby Tackage 1-0-2; Haven McGraw 5-0-10. TOTALS — 12 (1)-1-28. Free throw shooting: 1 of 1 for 100 percent. Three-point field goal: Tyree-Smith.

CHILLICOTHE — Emma Ward 0-0-0; Taylor Simmons 0-0-0; Shayla Beard 0-0-0; Abbee Wade 0-0-0; Meliah Beverly 0-0-0; Emma Fromm 1-0-2; Emma Barnes 2-0-4; Olivia Johnson 1-5-7; Jyle Harris 0-0-0; Shay Miller 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4-5-13. Free throw shooting: 5 of 12 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: none.