Lady Panthers j-v team defeats Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team played a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe Saturday, Dec. 1.

Miami Trace won the game, 36-15.

After a 6-6 first quarter, Miami Trace took a 17-9 halftime lead.

The third quarter went to Miami Trace, 12-5 and the Lady Panthers closed out the game with a 7-1 fourth quarter.

Magarah Bloom was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with nine points.

Emma Pitstick had eight points, including one three-point field goal.

Mallory Pavey scored seven points for Miami Trace.

Shayla Beard was the top scorer for Chillicothe with six points, including her team’s only three-point field goal.

Miami Trace’s next j-v game is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Panther Pit against Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 11 12 7 — 36

C 6 3 5 1 — 15

MIAMI TRACE — Reagan Barton 1-0-2; Emma Pitstick 2 (1)-1-8; Makayla Barnes 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Magarah Bloom 4-1-9; Libby Aleshire 0-2-2; Mallory Pavey 3-1-7; Addy Little 1-0-2; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 2-0-4; Sam Sever 0-0-0; Julianne Stevenson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (1)-5-36. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Pitstick.

CHILLICOTHE — Emma Ward 0-0-0; Taylor Simmons 1-0-2; Karris Crawford 0-0-0; Shayla Beard 1 (1)-1-6; Abbee Wade 0-0-0; Meliah Beverly 1-0-2; Emma Fromm 0-1-1; Emma Barnes 0-0-0; Olivia Johnson 1-1-3; Jyle Harris 0-1-1; Shay Miller 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4 (1)-4-15. Free throw shooting: 4 of 9 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: Beard.