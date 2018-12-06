Lady Panthers roll past Chillicothe, 60-33

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team opened defense of their 2017-18 Frontier Athletic Conference championship with a game at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 1.

Miami Trace won the game, 60-33 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was much closer, as Miami Trace scored 10 points to eight for the Lady Cavaliers putting the score at 21-11 in favor of the Lady Panthers at the half.

Miami Trace pulled away from Chillicothe with a 24-8 third quarter, taking an insurmountable 45-19 lead.

Junior Shay McDonald was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 19 points. She hit two three-point field goals.

Senior Becca Ratliff hit one three on her way to scoring nine points.

Senior Cassidy Lovett scored eight points, including one three-point basket.

Sophomore Gracee Stewart scored eight points.

Senior Tori Evans scored seven points, including two threes and sophomore Delaney Eakins scored seven.

Hayden Price led Chillicothe with eight points.

Zoe Ford and Alysia Cunningham both added seven points for Chillicothe.

Miami Trace (now 2-2 overall, 1-1 FAC after a 37-35 loss at McClain on Dec. 5), will be back in action Wednesday in the Panther Pit as they host conference opponent Hillsboro with the j-v game commencing at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 10 24 15 — 60

C 3 8 8 14 — 33

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-2-2; Cassidy Lovett 2 (1)-1-8; Becca Ratliff 3 (1)-0-9; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 4 (2)-5-19; Tori Evans 0 (2)-1-7; Magarah Bloom 0-0-0; Aubrey Schwartz 0-0-0; Aubrey Wood 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 4-0-8; Lena Steele 1-0-2; Delaney Eakins 3-1-7. TOTALS — 17 (6)-10-60. Free throw shooting: 10 of 16 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: McDonald, 2; Evans, 2; Lovett, Ratliff.

CHILLICOTHE — Zoe Ford 3-1-7; Makenzie Greene 1-2-4; Julia Hall 0 (1)-0-3; Emma Barnes 1-0-2; Emma Ward 0-0-0; Aries Barnes 0-0-0; Alysia Cunningham 1 (1)-2-7; Hayden Price 1 (2)-0-8; Taylor Simmons 1-0-2. TOTALS — 8 (4)-5-33. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Price, 2; Hall, Cunningham.