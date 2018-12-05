Blue Lion j-v team wins opener over Tigers

The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity boys basketball team made its 2018-19 season debut Tuesday, Dec. 4 at home against the Circleville Tigers.

Washington won the game, 42-34.

The Tigers led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Blue Lions held a 16-14 edge.

Washington expanded its lead to 30-22 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for the 42-34 final.

Clayton Howland and Miguel O’Flaherty of Washington and Logan Crabtree of Circleville were the game’s leading scorers, each with 10 points.

Howland had three three-point field goals.

Levi Ludwick and Brice Cartwright both added six points for Washington. Ludwick hit one three-pointer.

Karson Runk hit one three for Washington for three points.

Crabtree and Craig Fleck both sank two threes for Circleville.

The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Friday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 4 12 14 12 — 42

C 6 8 8 12 — 34

WASHINGTON — Levi Ludwick 0 (1)-3-6; Clayton Howland 0 (3)-1-10; Miguel O’Flaherty 4-2-10; Mitchell Lotz 2-0-4; Karson Runk 0 (1)-0-3; Dylan Williamson 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 3-0-6; Rishaun Burns 0-1-1; Ethan Rogers-Wright 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (5)-7-42. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Howland, 3; Ludwick, Runk.

CIRCLEVILLE — Kaleb Nungester 1-2-4; Colin Michael 2-2-5; Drew Meadows 0-0-0; Jake Bell 3-2-8; Craig Fleck 0 (2)-0-6; Trevor Coleman 0-0-0; Evan Downs 0-0-0; Logan Crabtree 1 (2)-2-10. TOTALS — 7 (4)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Fleck, 2; Crabtree, 2.