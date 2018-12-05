Panther win Circleville wrestling title

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team won the Circleville Invitational Saturday, Dec. 1.

Miami Trace defeated Circleville, Chillicothe, Liberty Union, Grove City and Linden McKinley in dual meets.

At 106 pounds, Weston Melvin went 5-0.

Titus Lehr went 4-1 at 113 pounds.

The Panthers did not have a wrestler at 120 pounds.

At 126 pounds, Storm Duffy went 5-0.

At 132 pounds, Graham Carson went 4-1.

Mcale Callahan went 5-0 at 138 pounds.

Dawson Wallace went 3-2 at 145 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Jayden LeBeau went 5-0.

The Panthers did not have a wrestler in the 160-pound weight class.

Returning State-qualifier James Munro, at 170 pounds, went 5-0. He also received the Most Valuable Wrestler award.

David Tyndall went 2-3 at 195 pounds.

At 220 pounds, Luke Anders was 4-1.

Grant DeBruin went 5-0 at heavyweight.

Miami Trace will wrestle at Hillsboro Thursday, Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m.