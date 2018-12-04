Blue Lion wrestling 8th at Franklin

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team competed in the Franklin Invitational at Franklin High School Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Blue Lions placed eighth out of 10 teams with 86 points.

LaSalle won the 402 points.

Western Brown was a distant second with 205 points and Ross was third with 180.5 points.

Host Franklin was seventh with 118 points.

For the Blue Lions, Bryce Warner placed sixth at 106 pounds, going 0-5.

Branton Dawes was third at 120 pounds. Dawes went 3-1 on the day with a win by pin (1:05), a 2-0 decision in overtime and a forfeit. He lost by tech fall, 18-2.

Collin George placed sixth at 126 pounds. He went 1-3 with a 14-5 major decision win, a 4-1 loss and technical fall losses, 17-2 and 16-0.

Kalub Wilkerson finished in fifth place at 152 pounds. He went 3-2 on the day with three wins by pin (5:04, 5:13, 1:52) and a 9-1 major decision loss and a 6-2 loss.

Jared Kuhn was seventh at 160 pounds, going 0-3.

Dylan Moore placed fifth at 170 pounds. He was 2-2 in the tournament with two wins by pin (1:54, 2:44), one loss by fall (:53) and a 7-3 loss.

Collier Brown was fourth at 195 pounds. Brown was 3-2 in the tournament. He had two wins in overtime (5-3, 2-1) and also an 8-2 win. He lost a 7-1 decision and by fall in overtime (6:54).

Mason Mustain was fifth at 220 pounds. He had two wins (7-6 and 12-11) and three losses by pin (1:59, 1:29, 4:45).

Washington will have a dual meet at Wilmington Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Blue Lions will host a tri-match with Jackson and Circleville Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.