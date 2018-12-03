Panthers win j-v, freshman games with Tigers

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Panthers junior-varsity and freshman boys basketball teams opened the 2018-19 season at Circleville High School Friday, Nov. 30.

The Panthers won the j-v game, 48-45 and claimed the freshman game by an equally close margin, 31-28.

In the j-v game for the Panthers, Ethan Steele was the leading scorer with 15 points. He also had two three-point field goals.

Colin Farrens scored 10 and Hayden Hunter and Braydon Osborne both scored eight points for Miami Trace.

Cyrus Keplinger hit one three for the Panthers.

Logan Crabtree was the game’s top scorer for the Tigers with 19 points, including three three-point baskets.

Craig Fleck scored 16 points for Circleville, including two three-point buckets.

Miami Trace will play at Logan Elm Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 15 8 14 11 — 48

C 11 6 7 21 — 45

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 2-3-8; Christian Caldwell 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 2-0-4; Braydon Osborne 4-0-8; Cyrus Keplinger 0 (1)-0-3; Colin Farrens 5-0-10; Bo Little 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 3 (2)-3-15. TOTALS — 17 (3)-5-48. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Steele, 2; Keplinger.

CIRCLEVILLE — Drew Meadows 0-1-1; Jake Bell 3-3-9; Craig Fleck 5 (2)-0-16; Trevor Coleman 0-0-0; Logan Crabtree 2 (3)-6-19. TOTALS — 10 (5)-10-43. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Crabtree, 3; Fleck.

———

In Friday’s freshman game, the Panthers withstood a strong fourth quarter by Circleville to defeat the Tigers, 31-28.

Connor Butcher was the game’s top scorer for Miami Trace with 14 points.

Jaden Rowe scored six and Cole Campbell netted five.

Cam Carper hit three threes to pace the Tigers with nine points.

The Panthers play at Logan Elm Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 5 6 12 8 — 31

C 4 2 6 16 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Connor Butcher 6-2-14; Jaden Rowe 3-0-6; Wesley May 0-0-0; Jayden Terry 0-2-2; Garrett Smith 0-0-0; Braden Morris 2-0-4; Cole Campbell 2-1-5; Ashton Connell 0-0-0; Wyatt Mayer 0-0-0; Gabriel Campagna 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13-5-31. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

CIRCLEVILLE — Cam Carper 0 (3)-0-9; Blake Vanover 1-0-2; Drew Moats 0 (1)-1-4; Torey William 2-0-4; Keith Kelly 2-0-4; Damien Garner 2-1-5; Nick Burns 0-0-0. TOTALS — 7 (4)-2-28. Free throw shooting: 2 of 9 for 22 percent. Three-point field goals: Carper, 3; Moats.