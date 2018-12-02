Lady Panthers bowling wins season-opening matches

The Miami Trace girls bowling team opened the 2018-19 season Nov. 26 on the road at Wilmington against Clinton-Massie.

Miami Trace won with a total of 1,834 to Clinton-Massie’s 1,585. High individual games were had by freshman Macie Caudill, 174 and returning sophomore Gabby McCord, 168. They started the season off well with two baker games of 167 and 157.

Miami Trace girls bowled their first Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Chillicothe.

The team was led by freshman Macie Caudill with a 213 for her first individual game. Sophomore Gabby McCord had a 203 for her first individual game.

Returning junior Hannah Miller had a 172 for her second individual game. The team had three baker games of 162, 159, and 130 that gave them enough pins to win the match. Chillicothe girls had a total of 1,397.

On Nov. 29, the Miami Trace girls had a home match against East Clinton.

Miami Trace won with a total of 2,013 to East Clinton’s 1,484.

Highlights for the evening included Macie Caudill with games of 191 and 181 for a series of 372. Gabby McCord had a high game of 198 and Brittany Peters a high game of 201.