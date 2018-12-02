Speedy Billy Hamilton cut loose by Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton became a free agent when the Cincinnati Reds failed to offer a 2019 contract by Friday’s deadline.

The 28-year-old hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBIs this year as his stolen bases dropped to 34. He swiped 56 bases and in 2014 and increased his total by one annually in each of the next three seasons.

Hamilton had a $4.6 million salary on the last-place Reds, who went 67-95. He would have been eligible for free agency after next season.

Cincinnati also failed to offer contracts to outfielder-first baseman Jordan Patterson, outfielder Aristides Aquino and catcher Juan Graterol.