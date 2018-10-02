Fairfield, Marysville win Cross the Creek

The annual Cross the Creek cross country invitational was held on a beautiful Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Tim Walters’ farm in Fayette County.

This year’s creek crossing made for some challenging moments with a depth of a couple of feet and a fairly swift current. A few runners fell, but they all made it through.

Leesburg Fairfield won the high school boys race with 37 placement points. They had four runners finish in the top 10.

Chillicothe was third with one runner placing third (a total of 74 placement points).

Miami Trace was fifth with 131 points.

McClain was seventh with 243 points and Washington was ninth with 272 points.

Simon DeBruin was the first runner from Miami Trace to cross the finish line, placing 16th in 18:05.

Henry DeBruin of Miami Trace was 21st in 18:20.

Also for Miami Trace: Caleb Brannigan was 24th in 18:26; Mcale Callahan was 34th in 19:05; Connor Bucher placed 43rd in 19:37; Bo Little was 48th in 19:55; James Munro was 65th in 21:16; Jaden Rowe placed 82nd in 22:00; Skylar Lyons was 91st in 22:21; Matthew Warner was 92nd, in 22:23; Fletcher Havens placed 130th in 27:03; Wesley May was 132nd in 27:10; Logan Rogers was 136th in 27:46.

There were 153 boys in the high school race.

For Washington, Connor Lane was the top placer, 46th in 19:47.

Also for Washington: Karson Runk finished 60th in 21:04; Kalub Wilkerson was 68th in 21:28; Josh Waters placed 85th in 22:10; Branton Dawes was 126th in 25:57; R.G. Crabtree was 127th in 26:27; Ryan Elrich finished 131st in 27:05; Luke Rader was 143rd in 28:36; Aidan Cottrill was 145th in 28:50; Thomas May was 152nd in 33:41.

Ethan Wallis of Cedarville won in a time of 16:38.

Brandston Duffie of Fairfield was fourth in 17:07. Teammate Austin Setty was fifth in 17:11; Cohen Frost was eighth in 17:30 and Ethan Davis was ninth in 17:31.

Chillicothe’s Andrew McCallum placed third in 16:56.

For McClain, Reece Schluep was 32nd in 18:52. Also for the Tigers, Lyle White was 58th in 20:59; Paul Bliss was 71st in 21:35; Luke Bliss finished 73rd in 21:37; Evan Hutchinson was 79th in 21:55; Garett George was 88th in 22:16; Bryson Badgley was 111th in 23:56; Ty Baker was 112th in 24:06; Miles McMurry was 122nd in 25:36; Wilson Oliva was 134th in 27:33; Mason Reichman was 137th in 27:50.

Marysville won the high school girls event with 25 placement points. They had six runners finish in the top 10 (out of 66 total runners).

Leesburg Fairfield was second with 61 points, including a second-place finisher in Ciara Colwell in 20:17.

Jacquelyn Witt of Marysville won the race in a time of 19:56. Katherine Krueger of Marysville was third in 20:49.

Ella Cuzzolini of Chillicothe was fourth in 21:08.

Neither Washington nor Miami Trace had enough runners to record a team score.

Cloe Copas of Washington placed ninth in a time of 21:56.

Shawna Conger was 29th in 25:54, Mia Moats was 42nd in 27:54 and Abby Tackage was 53rd in 29:33.

Annabella Szcerbiak of Miami Trace was 28th in 25:20.

In the middle school boys race, Miami Trace was fifth with 106 placement points.

Fairfield won with 45 points and three runners finishing in the top eight.

Cedarville’s Caleb Sultan won in a time of 12:06.

Landry Hattan of Fairfield was second in 12:36.

Christian Rossiter of Miami Trace was the first on his team to finish, placing 10th in 13:50.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was 12th in 14:09.

Other finishers for Miami Trace: Cole Little, 29th, 15:01; Isaiah Reisinger, 30th, 15:04; Eli Miller, 34th, 15:26; Tate Landrum, 35th, 15:27; Zach Warnock, 40th, 15:45; Max Trimble, 41st, 15:50; Jacob Pettit, 44th, 16:00; Jacob Cline, 46th, 16:04; Lyndon Phillips, 55th, 16:56; Tristan Combs, 59th, 17:47; Kolton Moore, 62nd, 18:18.

Ian Roush of Washington was the first Blue Lion to finish the middle school race, taking 26th in 14:56.

Noah Hicks was 36th in 15:36.

Also for Washington: Isiah Wightman, 57th, 17:27; Gabe Wightman, 66th, 19:20.

Also for Fairfield, T.J. Mootz was fifth in 13:30; Britton Campbell placed eighth in 13:48; Larkin Friend was 11th in 13:56; Nolan Campbell was 20th in 14:35; Noah Allering placed 23rd in 14:40; Dalton Hampton was 27th in 14:57; Isaiah Caldwell was 38th in 15:41; Garrett Davidson was 50th in 16:23; Lucas Craycraft was 51st in 16:28; Elijah Humphreys was 65th in 18:37; Garrett Rhodes was 70th in 21:32; Haydon Barrera was 71st in 23:29.

In the middle school girls race, Washington’s Kaelin Pfeifer finished third in a field of 45 in 14:57.

Washington took second in the team event with 63 placement points.

Bishop Flaget won the middle school girls meet with 44 points. Simone Fleurima of Bishop Flaget won the race in 14:22.

Autumn White of Greenfield was second in 14:54.

East Clinton was third with 64 points, Greenfield was fourth with 87 points and Miami Trace was fifth with 92 points.

Meghan Cory of Miami Trace was first across the finish line for her team, placing 10th in 15:31.

Also for Washington: Kaylii Merrit was fifth in 15:09; Addison Chambers was 21st in 16:42; Trinity George was 28th in 17:55; Jordan Mead was 35th in 19:06; Jordan McCane was 36th in 19:38; Calleigh Wead was 38th in 20:02.

Also for Miami Trace: Hillary McCoy was 18th in 16:34; Amberly Szczerbiak was 25th in 17:32; Kelsey Pettit was 40th in 20:35; Mara Simonson was 42nd in 21:00; Sarah Warner was 44th in 22:19 and Jacinta Pettit was 45th in 22:23.

Also for Greenfield: Hailey Legge, 9th, 15:24; Abby Mustard, 31st, 18:09; Addy Smith, 41st, 20:37; Lillian Bateman, 43rd, 21:45.

Boys High School Team Results

Leesburg Fairfield, 1st, 37; Cedarville, 2nd, 52; Chillicothe, 3rd, 74; Marysville, 4th, 90; Miami Trace, 5th, 131; Winchester Eastern, 6th, 194; McClain, 7th, 243; East Clinton, 8th, 247; Washington, 9th, 272; Adena 10th, 280; Lynchburg-Clay, 11th, 307; Paint Valley, 12th, 310; Grove City Christian, 13th, 313.

Girls High School Team Results

Marysville, 1st, 25; Leesburg Fairfield, 2nd, 61; Chillicothe, 3rd, 93; Cedarville, 4th, 95; Paint Valley, 5th, 134; East Clinton, 6th, 138.

Middle School Boys Team Results

Fairfield, 1st, 45; Cedarville, 2nd, 54; Bishop Flaget, 3rd, 70; Lynchburg-Clay, 4th, 94; Miami Trace, 5th, 106; Adena, 6th, 152.

Washington High School girls at the start of the Cross the Creek meet Saturday. (l-r); in back, Shawna Conger, Cloe Copas, Mia Moats, Abby Tackage. Miami Trace's Annabella Szcerbiak Josh Waters of Washington High School Washington Blue Lions at the start of the Cross the Creek meet Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (l-r); Connor Lane, R.G. Crabtree, Aidan Cottrill, Branton Dawes, Kalub Wilkerson, Josh Waters, Ryan Elrich and Karson Runk. Miami Trace Panthers start out at the Cross the Creek meet Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Tim Walters' farm. (l-r); Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Mcale Callahan, James Munro (back), Logan Rogers (back), Caleb Brannigan, Bo Little, Jaden Rowe, Connor Bucher and Skylar Brannon-Lyons (behind Connor). Miami Trace's Wesley May and Fletcher Havens Simon DeBruin (left) and Henry DeBruin cross the creek for the Panthers. High school boys top 3 finishers at Cross the Creek: (l-r); Ethan Wallis, Cedarville; Trent Koning, Cedarville and Andrew McCallum, Chillicothe. High school girls top 3 finishers at Cross the Creek: (l-r); Jacquelyn Witt, Marysville; Ciara Colwell, Leesburg Fairfield and Katherine Krueger, Marysville. Middle school girls top 3 finishers at Cross the Creek: (l-r); Simone Fleurima, Bishop Flaget; Autumn White, Greenfield and Kaelin Pfeifer, Washington. Middle school boys top 3 finishers at Cross the Creek: (l-r); Caleb Sultan, Cedarville; Landry Hattan, Leesburg Fairfield and Josh Flora, Cedarville. Washington's Shawna Conger takes the creek crossing in stride. Connor Lane of Washington emerges from the creek. Branton Dawes (left) and R.G. Crabtree of Washington James Munro (left) crosses the creek for Miami Trace.

By Chris Hoppes choppes@aimmediamidwest.com