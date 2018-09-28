Blue Lions lose shoot-out in Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lions took the trip down to Jackson High School Friday night to open Frontier Athletic Conference play against the Ironmen.

This game turned into a high-scoring affair, with Jackson out-gunning the Blue Lions, 69-40.

Jackson led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime.

The Ironmen out-scored Washington 20-14 in the third quarter to take a 48-32 lead into the final stanza.

That was another high-scoring period for Jackson, with 21 points to 8 for the Blue Lions.

Jackson improves to 4-2 overall.

Washington sees its record go to 4-2 on the season.

The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of offense in the shoot-out.

The Blue Lions had 517 total yards of offense, with 270 in the air and 247 on the ground on 41 carries.

Jackson had a punishing 495 yards of rushing on 51 attempts and a total of 614 yards of offense.

For Washington, quarterback Gio Thomas was 20 of 40 for 270 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jared Icenhower for Jackson completed 5 of 8 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Omar Porter led the Blue Lions with six receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Jameson McCane had five catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Lynch caught four passes for 53 yards and Dillon Steward had four receptions for 25 yards.

McCane had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 attempts.

Thomas carried 13 times for 43 yards.

Brody Landrum had 14 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson, while Brice Parks carried 14 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Icenhower carried nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Haller had one catch for a 14-yard touchdown for Jackson.

Jackson will host the Panthers of Miami Trace High School next Friday night.

The Blue Lions will host Hillsboro for Homecoming next week.

Hillsboro lost its first game of the season Friday to Chillicothe, 36-30. Both the Indians and the Cavaliers are now 5-1 overall.

Dillon Steward (left) catches a 2-point conversion pass for the Washington Blue Lions during the Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Jackson Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Dillon-Steward-at-jackson.jpg Dillon Steward (left) catches a 2-point conversion pass for the Washington Blue Lions during the Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Jackson Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Photo by Mary Kay West

WHS drops conference opener to Ironmen, 69-40