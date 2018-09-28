A homecoming night to remember

Miami Trace High School held their 2018 homecoming festivities Friday night prior to the Panthers vs. McClain football game. Miami Trace High School Homecoming King Cole Howland and Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit came onto the field and thanked their fellow students, parents and fans.

Last year’s Miami Trace Homecoming King Dylan Page and Homecoming Queen Dyamin Baker

Homecoming Senior Attendants Trenton Gragg and Madison Garringer

Homecoming Senior Attendants Devin Howard and Tori Evans

Homecoming Senior Attendants Chris Walker and Macy Creamer

Homecoming Senior Attendants Austin Brown and Jessica Camp

Homecoming Junior Attendants Dalton Mayer and Lilly Litteral

Homecoming Sophomore Attendants Caleb Brannigan and Brianna Gozy

Homecoming Freshmen Attendants Blayne Ferguson and Hidy Kirkpatrick