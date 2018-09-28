Posted on by

A homecoming night to remember

Miami Trace High School held their 2018 homecoming festivities Friday night prior to the Panthers vs. McClain football game. Miami Trace High School Homecoming King Cole Howland and Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit came onto the field and thanked their fellow students, parents and fans.

Last year’s Miami Trace Homecoming King Dylan Page and Homecoming Queen Dyamin Baker


Homecoming Senior Attendants Trenton Gragg and Madison Garringer


Homecoming Senior Attendants Devin Howard and Tori Evans


Homecoming Senior Attendants Chris Walker and Macy Creamer


Homecoming Senior Attendants Austin Brown and Jessica Camp


Homecoming Junior Attendants Dalton Mayer and Lilly Litteral


Homecoming Sophomore Attendants Caleb Brannigan and Brianna Gozy


Homecoming Freshmen Attendants Blayne Ferguson and Hidy Kirkpatrick


Miami Trace High School held their 2018 homecoming festivities Friday night prior to the Panthers vs. McClain football game. Miami Trace High School Homecoming King Cole Howland and Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit came onto the field and thanked their fellow students, parents and fans.
