A homecoming night to remember

Miami Trace High School held their 2018 homecoming festivities Friday night prior to the Panthers vs. McClain football game. Miami Trace High School Homecoming King Cole Howland and Homecoming Queen Abbi Pettit came onto the field and thanked their fellow students, parents and fans.
Last year’s Miami Trace Homecoming King Dylan Page and Homecoming Queen Dyamin Baker
Homecoming Senior Attendants Trenton Gragg and Madison Garringer
Homecoming Senior Attendants Devin Howard and Tori Evans
Homecoming Senior Attendants Chris Walker and Macy Creamer
Homecoming Senior Attendants Austin Brown and Jessica Camp
Homecoming Junior Attendants Dalton Mayer and Lilly Litteral
Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos
Homecoming Sophomore Attendants Caleb Brannigan and Brianna Gozy
Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos
Homecoming Freshmen Attendants Blayne Ferguson and Hidy Kirkpatrick
Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos
