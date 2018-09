WHS tennis seniors honored

Washington High School recognized its two senior tennis team members prior to a match against Miami Trace Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The match got underway, but was soon rained out. It was been rescheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Gardner Park. (l-r); Megan Downing and Jennifer Richards.

