Lady Lion volleyball beats Jackson, 3-0

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity volleyball team solidified its second-place standing in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 3-0 win over visiting Jackson Thursday evening.

Washington won the sets, 25-16, 26-24 and 25-23.

The Lady Lions are now 6-2 in the FAC.

Rayana Burns led Washington with 16 kills. Hannah Haithcock had 11 kills and Brittney Wilson had seven.

Haithcock had two ace serves. Tabby Woods had one ace serve and Maddy Jenkins had one ace.

Aaralyne Estep led Washington with 19 digs. Haithcock had seven digs.

In blocking, Hannah Haithcock, Burns and Amya Haithcock each had one solo block.

Halli Wall had 32 set assists for the Lady Lions.

“We started off really strong in our serve-receive,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “It was much better than on Tuesday night. We’ve been working on that.

“We just wanted our girls to be focused and have a game plan this evening,” DeAtley said. “I think we did that well. Our blocking was on. We were able to get some good passes and move our feet to get our defense around.

“When we attacked, it was good, because we could actually do something,” DeAtley said. “When we are not aggressive with the ball, that’s when it gets us in trouble.

“Jackson did a good job of coming back and putting pressure on us with their serves,” DeAtley said. “Our girls did a good job of keeping the ball where Halli could set it.”

Washington is at McClain next Tuesday and at Miami Trace Thursday.

Elsewhere in FAC volleyball play Thursday, Chillicothe defeated McClain, 3-1 and Miami Trace beat Hillsboro, 3-0.

Brittney Wilson (5) sets the ball for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington (l-r); Tabby Woods, Aaralyne Estep, Mackenzie Truex, Hannah Haithcock and Halli Wall. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald