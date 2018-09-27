Jackson blanks Blue Lions, 8-0

On a somewhat dreary, rainy Thursday, in spite of a beautiful orange sunset and a rainbow, the Washington Blue Lion soccer team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Jackson Ironmen.

Jackson won this match, 8-0.

The halftime score was 4-0.

“They clearly out-shot us,” Washington head coach Aaron Teter said. “We had one clear shot on goal tonight and five or six other chances at the goal.

“During a lot of the run of the game, we’re as good as any team out there,” Teter said. “Save Chillicothe. We are less experienced and we are a smaller team. We’re still getting our details worked out and other teams already have their kinks worked out.

“I’m proud of the way we played as far as our hard work and sticking together as a team,” Teter said. “We’re better at that even now. Our kids threw everything they had into it in order to try and win the game. I appreciate my team for working hard for that.”

Washington will continue in quest of its first win of the season when they play at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

In other FAC boys soccer action Thursday, Hillsboro and Miami Trace tied, 2-2 and Chillicothe defeated McClain, 11-0.

Allan Schreckengaust (43) drives the ball forward for Washington in a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Also pictured for Washington (l-r); Reilly Downing, Ryan Schwartz (32) and Trent Langley (13).