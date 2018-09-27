Lady Lions fall to Jackson, 6-2

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity soccer team hosted the squad from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on a rainy Thursday evening, Sept. 27.

Jackson won the match, 6-2.

The Iron Ladies held a 4-0 halftime lead.

Senior Kassidy Hines scored both goals for Washington in the second half. One goal was unassisted and the other was off an assist from senior Mackenzie Shaffer.

“(Jackson has) a set of girls who are very good at pressuring the defense,” Washington head coach Chris Chambers said. “We are still a team that needs a few moments to see what’s going on before we figure out how to react. Unfortunately, against a team like Jackson, if you wait too long, you’re down in the hole.

“We were guarding areas instead of players,” Chambers said. “And we left them open on a couple of shots. And we can’t do that when the other team has good shooters, you can’t leave them alone.

“In the second half, we came out and did what we typically do, which is to adjust,” Chambers said. “We were able to compete in the second half (which was 2-2).

“I’ve said this before, but I would put our girls up against any in the league, conditioning-wise,” Chambers said. “These girls don’t quit. They go full speed for the full 80 minutes. I’m really proud of that. There is no quit in any of these girls.”

Washington (1-7 in the FAC) is at McClain Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC girls soccer matches Thursday, Miami Trace and Hillsboro tied, 1-1 and Chillicothe shut out McClain, 8-0.

Katia Detty (24) of Washington battles for control of the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Lady-Lion-soccer-vs-Jackson-9-27-2018-1.jpg Katia Detty (24) of Washington battles for control of the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald