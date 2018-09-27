McClain wins FAC girls golf title

The McClain Lady Tigers are the 2018 Frontier Athletic Conference golf champions.

Erika Martin of McClain was named the conference’s Player of the Year. She had a nine-hole scoring average of 46.4.

Three other members of McClain’s team are also First Team, All-FAC.

Those golfers are: Bryn Karnes, 49.4; Bri Weller, 50.2 and Cassidy Willis, 58.0.

The other three members of the 2018 All-FAC girls golf First Team are from Miami Trace.

They are: Libby Aleshire, 50.6; Alyssa Butler, 58.4 and Makayla Barnes, 59.2.

The final FAC standings for 2018 have McClain with a record of 12-0.

Miami Trace was second in the conference at 8-4.

Jackson was third with a record of 4-8 and Washington was fourth at 0-12.

The First Team members, as well as the championship team, will be recognized at the FAC’s Fall Sports Banquet.

3 MT players named First Team, All-FAC