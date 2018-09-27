Cross the Creek XC event set for Saturday

The annual Cross the Creek cross country invitational is set for Saturday morning at the Tim Walters farm located at 3477 Mark Road, four miles southwest of town off US 62.

The course is primarily on grass with hills, woods, a creek and fields.

The course will be lined and marked with flags, signs and paint. It is also very spectator friendly.

Be sure to have athletes bring an extra pair of shoes and clothes as they will get wet after crossing the creek during the race.

It is a great course to prepare for the Southeast District course at Rio Grande (although not as difficult), an organizer said.

The middle school girls race will be first at 9:30 a.m. followed by the middle school boys race at 10 a.m.

The high school girls race is slated for a 10:30 a.m. start, to be followed by the high school boys race at 11:15 a.m.

There will be a 2-mile fun run for any and all ages (with an entry fee of $5 per person). There must be at least 15 entries to conduct the race.

There will be a trophy for each first place team, as well as a trophy for the top individuals and medals for runners who finish second through fifth. There will be ribbons given to runners who place sixth through 20th.

Admission cost is $5 per vehicle. There is bus parking available and there will also be a concession stand.