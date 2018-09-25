Miami Trace v’ball wins at McClain

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers won a Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball match at Miami Trace High School back on Aug. 30.

On Tuesday evening, Miami Trace brought the season series to level with a 3-1 victory over McClain.

Scores of the sets were: 25-9, 25-12, 16-25, 25-18.

The Lady Panthers were on an even keel against the Lady Tigers Tuesday night.

“For us, tonight, it was one of the few times we’ve been able to just go out and play what we’ve been practicing and continue it,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “We didn’t roller-coaster as much. We stayed up a lot more. When we did have a few things go against us, we didn’t lose our composure.

“I was really happy,” Mace said. “That was probably one of the cleanest matches — as far as the way we played — fewer mistakes, fewer mental errors, and we played aggressive volleyball.

“For us to come here and get the win in four, that’s pretty nice for us,” Mace said. “They beat us at our place in five (sets). Hopefully we’re going to get some good things going for us.”

“The biggest thing for us was, we just weren’t moving our feet,” McClain head coach Taylor Alsop said. “We weren’t ready to cover. That was really a lot of it. And they were over there moving their feet. They were basically getting to everything. We just weren’t today.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had six kills, Taylor Dawson had five kills, Ashley Campbell had nine ace serves and Olivia Fliehman had seven blocks.

Miami Trace (2-5 in the FAC) is back in action Thursday with another Frontier Athletic Conference match at Hillsboro.

McClain (3-4 in the FAC) is at Chillicothe Thursday.

In other FAC matches Tuesday, Chillicothe beat Washington, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17 and Jackson topped Hillsboro, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12.

Laura Robinson returns the ball for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Taylor Dawson and Kate Leach (11). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Laura-Robinson-MT-vball-at-mcClain-9-25-2018-1.jpg Laura Robinson returns the ball for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Taylor Dawson and Kate Leach (11). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald