Defense lifts Blue Lions over Cards

There were two lightning delays that held back the start of the Washington Blue Lions’ game at Columbus St. Charles Friday night.

When the game finally got underway, the Blue Lions battled their way to a 29-14 victory.

After a scoreless first quarter, Washington got on the board first with a 39-yard touchdown pass play from Gio Thomas to Jameson McCane. A two-point conversion pass was no good, leaving the Blue Lions with a 6-0 lead at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter.

With 1:53 to play in the first half, Thomas ran six yards for a touchdown. Washington went for two again. This time, Thomas passed to Omar Porter to put the Blue Lions in front, 14-0 with 1:53 to play.

St. Charles scored quite quickly after that, a 6-yard run by Thomas Berry. Nicholas Bastaja’s extra-point kick was good with 1:14 to play in the half.

The score remained 14-7 at halftime.

Washington began the scoring in the second half when Kolton Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Dillon Steward booted the point after to give the Blue Lions a 21-7 lead with 4:03 to play in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Steward returned an interception for a touchdown. McCane ran in the two-point conversion to put Washington in front, 29-7.

Luke Eversole scored on a 6-yard run for the Cardinals with 7:48 to play.

Bastaja’s kick was good, setting the final at 29-14.

Washington had 359 yards of total offense to 269 for St. Charles (now 2-3).

The Blue Lions had 237 rushing yards on 41 carries. Gio Thomas carried 19 times for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Jameson McCane rushed 16 times for 86 yards.

Dillon Steward led with six pass receptions for 23 yards.

Eli Lynch caught three passes for the Blue Lions for 36 yards.

The Blue Lions had 19 first downs (14 rushing, 4 passing, 1 by penalty) to 22 first downs for St. Charles (8 rushing, 10 passing, 4 by penalty.

The Blue Lions (4-1 overall) open Frontier Athletic Conference play next week at Jackson.

Elsewhere Friday in games involving FAC teams, Wheelersburg beat Jackson, 33-14. Jackson is now 3-2 on the season.

Hillsboro improved to 5-0, the only unbeaten team remaining in the FAC, with a 29-7 win over Clermont Northeastern.

Chillicothe raised its record to 4-1 with a 7-6 overtime victory against Logan.

Washington’s Jameson McCane (34) tries to tear himself away from a St. Charles defender during a non-conference game in Columbus Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_McCane-run-at-St-Charles-9-21-2018.jpg Washington’s Jameson McCane (34) tries to tear himself away from a St. Charles defender during a non-conference game in Columbus Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Mary Kay West

WHS beats St. Charles, 29-14