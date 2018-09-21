MT tennis falls to Cavs

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace girls tennis team visited conference-leading Chillicothe for an FAC match Thursday, Sept. 20.

Chillicothe won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Natalie Drotleff beat Anita Pursell, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Abbey Sims-Clark defeated Bayley Thompson, 6-0, 6-0.

Ali Gossman beat Cameron Bucher at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Hannah Kessler and Heidi Arth defeated Kyleigh Slone and Haiven Pepper, 6-3, 6-4 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Abby Pendell and Maddie Schafer beat Beth Hogsett and Hannah Clemons, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.

There were two j-v doubles sets Thursday with three different Miami Trace players seeing action.

In the first set, Alex King and Savannah Shupert lost to Lilivana Carver and Asia Penn, 3-6.

King and Kendal Elliott played the second set against Carver and Penn and lost, 3-6.

Miami Trace will recognize its seniors Monday prior to the match against Jackson, which starts at 4:30 p.m.