Lady Lions top Hillsboro, 3-0

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity volleyball team dispatched the squad from Hillsboro High School in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 20 at Washington High School.

Scores of the sets were: 25-14, 25-21 and 25-15.

“We didn’t start off in the strongest way, but, I was proud of my girls that they were able to finish the match and pull out the win,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “Hopefully, we can get back on track and get in the groove we need to be in for Tuesday.”

Washington, now 5-1 in the FAC, will play at conference-leading Chillicothe Tuesday. The j-v match starts at 5 p.m.

Statistically for Washington Thursday, Hannah Haithcock and Rayana Burns shared the team lead in kills, each with eight.

Brittney Wilson had four kills for the Lady Lions.

Maddy Jenkins led with six ace serves. Haithcock served four aces and Burns had two.

Aaralyne Estep led Washington with 15 digs. Haithcock had six digs, Halli Wall and Wilson each had five and Mackenzie Truex had four.

Burns and Wilson shared the team lead in block assists, each with five. Wall had three block assists.

The Lady Lions will host Jackson Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Hannah Haithcock (30) drives the ball past two Hillsboro defenders during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Also pictured for Washington are (l-r); Rayana Burns and Tabby Woods. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Lady-Lion-volleyball-vs-Hillsboro-9-20-2018.jpg Washington’s Hannah Haithcock (30) drives the ball past two Hillsboro defenders during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Also pictured for Washington are (l-r); Rayana Burns and Tabby Woods. Courtesy photo