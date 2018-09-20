Cavaliers shut out Panthers, 4-0

The Miami Trace Panthers began the second half of the Frontier Athletic Conference schedule Thursday, Sept. 20 with a varsity soccer match at home against defending FAC champions Chillicothe.

It was a hard-fought match, however Chillicothe stayed on track on their quest to repeat as champions with a 4-0 victory over the Panthers.

Chillicothe led the match, 2-0 at halftime.

The Cavaliers have now outscored other FAC opponents, 46 goals to 3 in six conference matches.

“Chillicothe is the most fundamentally sound team we play,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “They are the most sound team in the Southeast District. After that, you start looking at Athens and Fairfield Union. But Chillicothe is definitely the team everyone looks up to. We’re all chasing them.”

Justin Shoemaker and Jacob Harris were in goal for Miami Trace Thursday with five and two saves, respectively.

Max Krieger was in goal for the Cavaliers with seven saves.

Chillicothe had 23 shots to 11 for the Panthers.

Miami Trace travels to North Adams for a non-conference match Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

In other FAC matches Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Washington, 7-0 and Jackson slipped past McClain, 1-0.

Miami Trace's Drew Batson (22) and Henry DeBruin (24) defend against Chillicothe's Alec Beavers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Miami Trace High School.