Chillicothe v’ball tops MT, 3-1

Miami Trace played the next to last-ever volleyball match in the Panther Pit Thursday as they hosted the Cavaliers of Chillicothe High School Thursday, Sept. 20.

Miami Trace got off to a roaring start, but soon Chillicothe was able to rally and claim the match, three sets to one.

Miami Trace won the first set, 25-9.

Chillicothe won the next three, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19.

“We were fortunate in that first game to jump on them with several points early,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “That kind of threw them off of their game. They couldn’t find their rhythm and we were having a lot of success.

“They regrouped in the second game,” Mace said. “It was a pretty close game right until the end. We were kind of running out of gas there in the fourth game.”

Mace spoke a bit about his two seniors, Ashley Campbell and Taylor Dawson.

“We celebrated our seniors tonight,” Mace said. “Those two are kind of special to me. They were freshmen my first season here. They’ve stuck it out and stuck with me and I’m very proud of them. We’re going to miss them when they’re gone.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Laura Robinson led with nine kills, Delaney Eakins had seven kills, Taylor Dawson had five kills and Ashley Campbell led in serving with five aces.

Miami Trace will be competing against state-ranked Gallia Academy in the Circleville Invitational Saturday.

In other FAC volleyball matches Thursday, Washington defeated Hillsboro, 3-0 and Jackson beat McClain, 3-1.

Miami Trace’s Taylor Dawson (16) hits the ball back over the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in the Panther Pit at Miami Trace High School. This was the penultimate varsity sporting event to be played in the gym. The final one will be Thursday, Oct. 4 against Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_MT-girls-vball-vs-Chillicothe-9-20-2018-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Taylor Dawson (16) hits the ball back over the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in the Panther Pit at Miami Trace High School. This was the penultimate varsity sporting event to be played in the gym. The final one will be Thursday, Oct. 4 against Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace honored its two senior volleyball players, Taylor Dawson, left and Ashley Campbell, prior to the match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_MT-vball-seniors-9-20-2018-1.jpg Miami Trace honored its two senior volleyball players, Taylor Dawson, left and Ashley Campbell, prior to the match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald