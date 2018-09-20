Chillicothe takes lead in FAC

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers and Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers soccer teams met on a hot Thursday, Sept. 20 at Miami Trace High School in a match for first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Both teams entered the match with identical 4-1 conference records.

When they met in Chillicothe back on Aug. 28, the Cavs won a closely-contested match, 3-2.

Thursday, Chillicothe posted a 7-2 win.

Chillicothe held a 3-1 lead at the halftime intermission.

Becca Ratliff scored for Miami Trace with 4:47 to play in the first half.

Ratliff scored again for the Lady Panthers with 6:50 remaining in the match. The assist was from Isabella Vanover.

Miami Trace had 12 shots on goal to 11 for Chillicothe.

Khenadi Grubb had four saves for Miami Trace.

“Chillicothe definitely had a good passing game,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We weren’t going to the ball. We didn’t get the passing that we normally get going.

“It was a rough game overall,” Francis said. “Certainly not our best of the season. We need to clean up some things before our next game.

“It was definitely disappointing,” Francis said. “We went in with a really strong season behind us. We just didn’t play our best tonight. We have a lot more that we can show.”

Miami Trace (now 7-2-1, 4-2-0) will bus down to North Adams High School Saturday for a non-conference match, starting at 11 a.m.

In other FAC girls soccer action Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Washington, 6-1 and Jackson beat McClain, 4-0.

Miami Trace's Aubrey Schwartz, at right, vies for control of the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

Beats MT, 7-2