Nathan Willis Memorial Alumni Soccer match set for Sept. 29

The annual alumni soccer game with Washington High School and Miami Trace High School will be played Sat., Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. The game will be played at the Washington High School soccer field.

Anyone having played or coached soccer at WHS or MTHS is invited to play. The community is welcome to attend. A donation of $5 per person is requested for a scholarship. The proceeds are equally divided and given to a soccer player from each high school.

For more information, please contact Steve or Daniel Willis at (740) 333-7025.