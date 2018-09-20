Jackson wins FAC boys golf match

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its boys golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Franklin Valley Golf Course near Jackson.
Jackson won with a team score of 342.
Hillsboro shot a 346, McClain, 350; Chillicothe, 365; Miami Trace, 374 and Washington, 398.
The overall medalist was Kristin Jameison of Hillsboro with a 74.
For Miami Trace, Tyler Eggleton led with a 79.
Other scores for Miami Trace: Hayden Walters, 91; Trenton Crawford, 95; Dawson Wallace, 109; Justin Marshall, 124; Dalton Minshall, 127.
Tyler Rood led the Blue Lions with a score of 89.
Other scores for Washington: Brock Morris, 94; Ty Rose, 103; Brice Cartwright, 112; Sam Shaffer, 122; Caden Hott, 141.
For McClain, Trevor Newkirk led with a 76.
Other scores for McClain: Trenton Newkirk, 84; Kobe Penwell, 86; Wes Potts, 104.
Other scores for Hillsboro: Gabe Mycroft, 87; Will Kiefer, 91; Gavin Puckett, 94; Brennen Priest, 104; Bryce Bledsoe, 106.
Scores for Jackson: Ethan Mercer, 79; Trase Speakman, 85; Aidan Massie, 86; Carson Strange, 92; Cooper Donaldson, 97; Caleb Rose, 108.
Scores for Chillicothe: Daniel Haller, 89; J.T. Kobel, 89; Matt Madson, 90; Luke Smith, 97; Cuay McGuire, 97.
Here are the standings heading into Thursday’s FAC match in Chillicothe: Hillsboro 27-3, Jackson 24-6, McClain 19-11, Chillicothe 9-21, Miami Trace 8-22, WCH 3-27.