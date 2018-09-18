Lady Lions top Lady Panthers

The Washington Lady Blue Lions welcomed the Lady Panthers from Miami Trace High School on rivlary night, part one, in the Frontier Athletic Conference as league play arrived at the half-way point Tuesday night.

Washington won this match, three sets to one.

Scores of the sets were: 25-14, 25-14 and 25-23.

“The girls started off really, really strong,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “Our girls took control on their side of the net. Rayana Burns did a really nice job of attacking the ball.

“We were encouraging our setter, Halli (Wall) to feed her the ball,” DeAtley said. “Rayana was on tonight with her serving and her kills.

“Our defense did a nice job,” DeAtley said. “We were playing pretty aggressively. In the third set we kind of let down a little bit. Trace got some fire under them in the third. They put some pressure on us there.”

“Court House played really well,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “They have some older kids and they played with maturity and with confidence. Sometimes there can be a lot of pressure and their kids handled it really well. They were able to play their game.

“For our kids, we were very tentative,” Mace said. “The pressure got to them. We played cautious and tentative. In the third game, we picked up and started playing. It was a little late to do some of the things we needed to do.

“Court House is a good team,” Mace said. “They really played well.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Faith Morrison led the team in digs (a number was not available).

Ashley Campbell had six kills, Laura Robinson had four kills and Taylor Dawson had three kills.

Campbell had three ace serves.

Statistically for Washington, Rayana Burns led with four ace serves; Hannah Haithcock had three aces; Maddy Jenkins and Brittney Wilson each had two aces.

Burns led the team with 15 kills; Haithcock had eight kills and Wilson had six kills.

Halli Wall had 32 set assists.

Haithcock had one solo block and three block assists; Wilson had three solo blocks and one block assist.

Tabby Woods led with 13 digs; Haithcock had 11 digs and Aaralyne Estep had 10 digs.

Washington is now 4-1 in the FAC. They will host Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Miami Trace Lady Panthers for a varsity volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Pictured are, for Washington, (l-r); Tabby Woods, Hannah Haithcock, Halli Wall, Maddy Jenkins and Brittney Wilson and for Miami Trace, (l-r); Sidney Howard, Taylor Dawson and Laura Robinson.