MT xc 2nd at Aaron Reed

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers boys cross country team notched a second place finish at the Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Panthers had 50 placement points.

Unioto won the event with 20 points, including runners taking first, second, third, fifth and ninth out of 119 runners.

Miami Trace had three runners place in the top ten, led by Henry DeBruin, who was sixth in a time of 18:28.36.

Simon DeBruin was seventh in 18:30.14 and Bo Little was eighth in 18:32.60.

Senior Tucker Markko of Unioto won the race in 17:07.59.

Caleb Brannigan of Miami Trace was 12th in 18:40.95.

Mcale Callanan placed 19th for the Panthers in 19:13.62.

Connor Bucher was 39th for the Panthers with a time of 21:00.51.

Jothem Lewis placed 44th in 21:23.97; James Munro was 55th in 21:59.43; Jaden Rowe, 78th, 23:57.59; Skylar Lyons, 88th, 24:58.10; Matthew Warner, 90th, 25:02.04; Fletcher Havens, 96th, 26:16.38; Wesley May, 102nd, 27:31.38; Logan Rodgers, 112th, 29:33.77.

McClain was sixth as a team with 175 points.

Reece Schluep of McClain was 20th in 19:16.03.

Other placers for McClain: Lyle White, 41st, 21:13.98; Evan Hutchinson, 42nd, 21:17.02; Paul Bliss, 54th, 21:58.80; Matthew Milnes, 93rd, 25:50.02; Miles McMurry, 94th, 26:04.45; Chance Lane, 103rd, 27:41.83; Bryson Badgley, 109th, 28:16.60; Mason Reichman, 111th, 28:55.05.

Jackson placed eighth as a team with 204 placement points.

Keelan Kilgour of Jackson was 18th in 19:12.81 and Chris Hughes was 22nd in 19:28.13.

In the girls’ high school race, Miami Trace was seventh with 152 placment points.

Unioto was first with 54 points, edging Jackson (55).

Unioto had the second, fourth and seventh place finishers, while Jackson’s Mazie Wechter won in 22:01.16.

Indy Spetnagel of Unioto was second in 22:18.76.

Cassidy Lovett of Miami Trace was third in 22:35.91.

Brandy Sickler of Jackson was fifth in 23:51.71.

Also for Miami Trace, Devan Thomas was 42nd in 31:26.65; Hayley Lucas was 48th in 32:16.87; Mallory Pavey was 63rd in a time of 36:29.90; Lorelei King was 65th in 37:12.50.

McClain did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Maysun Faulconer of McClain was 66th in 37:57.10.

Miami Trace’s boys middle school team placed second out of eight teams with 93 placement points.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was 12th overall in 14:32.49.

Also for Miami Trace: Isaiah Reisinger was 24th in 15:13.23; Corbin Melvin placed 27th in 15:25.55; Eli Miller was 36th in 16:05.42; Cole Little finished 39th in 16:14.37; Zach Warnock was 42nd in 16.18.73; Jacob Cline placed 48th in 16:34.16; Kolton Moore was 51st in 16:40.92; Jacob Pettit, 56th, 17:03.42; Max Trimble, 59th, 17:20.82; Tristan Combs, 64th, 17:37.50; Vincent Munro, 70th, 17:55.36; Lyndon Phillips, 79th, 18:50.95.

Bishop Flaget won the middle school boys race with 61 placement points.

Turner Markko of Unioto won with a time of 12:08.69.

Gavin McCune of Greenfield was 69th in 17:54.56.

Jackson placed third with 104 points; Unioto was fifth with 114 points.

Miami Trace’s girls middle school team was seventh at the Aaron Reed meet.

Meghan Cory was 17th overall in 16:25.17 for Miami Trace.

Greenfield’s Hailey Legge was ninth in 15:58.09.

Also for Miami Trace: Hillary McCoy, 41st, 18:05.15; Amberly Szczerbiak, 54th, 18:58.30; Mara Simonson, 72nd, 23:43.72; Sarah Warner, 77th, 25:21.28; Jacinta Pettit, 78th, 25:26.98.

Miami Trace will compete in the George Rogers Clark meet this Saturday.

The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team placed second at the Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Above is the squad with James Munro holding the trophy. (front, l-r); Skylar Lyons, Jotham Lewis, Caleb Brannigan, Bo Little, Connor Bucher, Mcale Callahan, James Munro, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin; (back, l-r); Fletcher Havens, Logan Rodgers and Matthew Warner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_MT-boys-XC-team-2nd-at-Aaron-Reed-9-15-2018.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team placed second at the Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Above is the squad with James Munro holding the trophy. (front, l-r); Skylar Lyons, Jotham Lewis, Caleb Brannigan, Bo Little, Connor Bucher, Mcale Callahan, James Munro, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin; (back, l-r); Fletcher Havens, Logan Rodgers and Matthew Warner. Courtesy photo