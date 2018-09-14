Posted on by

Blue Lions rout Linden McKinley, 54-6


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Dillon Steward (2) bursts through the line for a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of the Washington Blue Lions’ game against Linden McKinley Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Gardner Park.

Dillon Steward (2) bursts through the line for a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of the Washington Blue Lions’ game against Linden McKinley Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Gardner Park.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington Blue Lion football team rebounded from a tough loss at London last week with a 54-6 win over the visiting Linden McKinley Panthers at Gardner Park Friday night.

Linden McKinley played the game with a very short roster of some 22 to 25 players.

The Blue Lions scored 27 points in the first quarter and 27 additional unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 54-0 halftime lead.

Dillon Steward got the scoring underway with a five-yard run with 10:49 to play in the opening quarter.

Nick Bishop’s extra-point kick gave Washington a 7-0 lead.

The next score came on an 18-yard pass from Gio Thomas to Eli Lynch. Bishop’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 14-0 lead at the 7:51 mark of the first quarter.

With 3:59 to play in the first, Thomas hit Omar Porter who ran for an 83-yard touchdown.

The PAT by Bishop lifted the score to 21-0.

With 2:40 to play in the first quarter, Steward returned a Linden McKinley punt 78 yards for a touchdown.

The extra-point kick was no good, with Washington leading 27-0.

Washington scored four further touchdowns in the second quarter.

To start things off, Thomas connected with Steward for a nine-yard touchdown pass play. That score came at the 9:18 mark.

The extra-point attempt was no good, putting the score at 33-0.

With 7:07 to play until halftime, Steward returned a Panthers’ punt 65 yards for a touchdown. Bishop’s kick made it 40-0, Washington.

Thomas had a three-yard run for a touchdown and Bishop’s boot made it 47-0.

Omar Porter ran for a four-yard touchdown with 3:01 to play in the half.

Bishop’s kick set the score at 54-0.

The second half was scoreless until the Panthers’ Eddie Lewis recovered a fumble returned it for a touchdown with 19 seconds to play in the game.

The extra-point attempt was no good.

Taking a look at the halftime statistics, Washington had 209 yards of offense to two yards of offense for Linden McKinley.

Washington had 141 yards passing (6 of 8 from Thomas) and 68 yards rushing on 10 attempts.

Linden McKinley had 31 passing yards and negative 29 yards rushing.

Washington (now 3-1 overall) will travel to Columbus St. Charles next Friday night.

Linden McKinley will play Columbus Whetstone next week.

Dillon Steward (2) bursts through the line for a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of the Washington Blue Lions’ game against Linden McKinley Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Gardner Park.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Dillon-Steward-touchdown-v-Linden-McKinley.jpgDillon Steward (2) bursts through the line for a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of the Washington Blue Lions’ game against Linden McKinley Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com