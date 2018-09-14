McClain golf beats Lady Lions at Buckeye Hills

The Washington Lady Blue Lion golf team continued its first season of play with a dual match at Buckeye Hills against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 12.

McClain won the match with a team total of 206 to 275 for Washington.

Bri Weller of McClain was medalist with a 46.

Raven Haithcock led Washington with a score of 65.

Other scores for Washington: Taylor Hixson, 68; Bre Taylor, 70; Savannah Osborne, 72; Eryne Croker, 73; Hailey Hixson, 76.

Other scores for McClain: Bryn Karnes, 48; Erika Martin, 52; Cassidy Willis, 60; Shayna Beatty, 61; Liz Kegley, 64.