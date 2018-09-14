Miami Trace volleyball has tough loss to Jackson

Unless there are changes to the schedule or the Lady Panthers get a home game in the tournament, the Miami Trace volleyball team played its second-to-last-ever match in the Panther Pit when they hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 13.

The scores might have gone even higher, but the match could not have been closer.

However, it was just two points in every set that ended up separating Jackson from Miami Trace.

In the end, the Iron Ladies came away with a grueling five-set win over the Lady Panthers.

Scores of the sets were: 23-25, 23-25, 28-26, 26-24 and 13-15.

“It was a heart-breaker to lose,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “That was probably the best we have played this season. We were playing tough and Jackson was, too. It was evenly-matched. Both teams were playing well.

“We fought to the very end,” Mace said. “There were a couple of breaks that didn’t go our way. It was a heart-breaker for the kids. They were giving it everything they had. On those kind of games, where you see your kids working that hard, you want to see them pull out the win and we didn’t tonight.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, kills: Olivia Fliehman, 13; Ashley Campbell, 12; Laura Robinson, 9; Taylor Dawson, 8; Delaney Eakins, 8.

Kate Leach had five ace serves.

Miami Trace is at Unioto Saturday for an invitational.

The Lady Panthers are at Washington High School to complete the first round of FAC play Tuesday with the j-v match beginning at 5 p.m.

Taylor Dawson goes up for a kill for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson in the Panther Pit at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Taylor-Dawson-MT-vball-vs-jackson-9-13-2018.jpg Taylor Dawson goes up for a kill for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson in the Panther Pit at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald