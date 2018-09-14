Lady Panthers soccer quiets Jackson

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team continued a fine season of play with a 3-0 victory over visiting Jackson in the Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday, Sept. 14.

“It was a very hard-fought and aggressive game as both teams worked (for) control,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

The match was scoreless at the half.

With 15:38 left in the game, Magarah Bloom sent a ball through the defense to Becca Ratliff who scored the first goal of the night.

Ratliff went on to score a penalty kick (coming at the 12:59 mark).

Ratliff completed the hat trick with the third and final goal of the match with 8:14 to play.

Khenadi Grubb played well, Francis said, and had seven saves in goal.

“We definitely played with intensity and passion tonight coming together as a team,” Francis said. “I am very proud of these girls. We are seeing the results of their hard work.

Miami Trace is now 6-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. The Lady Panthers’ next match is Tuesday at Washington C.H. at 6:45 p.m. Washington won its first match in nearly three years Thursday night, 6-5 over McClain.

The boys’ match is first at 5 p.m. Tuesday at WHS.

Miami Trace senior Becca Ratliff (1) walks back up the field after scoring the first goal during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Joining Ratliff are (l-r); Krissy Ison (12), Jenna Griffith (4), Aubrey Schwartz (14) and Magarah Bloom (10). Ratliff scored the hat trick (three goals) in a 3-0 victory over the Iron Ladies.