Lady Panthers soccer quiets Jackson

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team continued a fine season of play with a 3-0 victory over visiting Jackson in the Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday, Sept. 14.
“It was a very hard-fought and aggressive game as both teams worked (for) control,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.
The match was scoreless at the half.
With 15:38 left in the game, Magarah Bloom sent a ball through the defense to Becca Ratliff who scored the first goal of the night.
Ratliff went on to score a penalty kick (coming at the 12:59 mark).
Ratliff completed the hat trick with the third and final goal of the match with 8:14 to play.
Khenadi Grubb played well, Francis said, and had seven saves in goal.
“We definitely played with intensity and passion tonight coming together as a team,” Francis said. “I am very proud of these girls. We are seeing the results of their hard work.
Miami Trace is now 6-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. The Lady Panthers’ next match is Tuesday at Washington C.H. at 6:45 p.m. Washington won its first match in nearly three years Thursday night, 6-5 over McClain.
The boys’ match is first at 5 p.m. Tuesday at WHS.
We play WCH next Tuesday at 6:45 (boys at 5:00) to wrap up the first round of league play.